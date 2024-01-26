Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Aiyuk.

Sam LaPorta NFC Championship Player Prop Picks

LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer (+187)

LaPorta over 48.5 receiving yards (-110)

LaPorta over 4.5 receptions (-155)

Sam LaPorta Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+187 with BetOnline)

Sam LaPorta has been a revelation for Detroit in his rookie season and as a result the best NFL sportsbooks have given a price of +187 for the tight end to score a touchdown.

With ten touchdowns through the season LaPorta quickly became one of the most noticed rookies in the league, helping the Lions to just their second Championship game in franchise history.

Although LaPorta wasn’t able to score in Detroit’s Divisional round match last weekend, he already has a touchdown in the playoffs after just two games, with a catch against the Rams in Wildcard weekend.

Sam LaPorta Player Prop Pick 2: Over 48.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Even though he wasn’t able to score last weekend LaPorta was still able to play a huge part in the win against Tampa Bay, with 65 receiving yards.

LaPorta was targeted 11 time against the Buccaneers, with the rookie tight end making nine catches in a consistent performance on the biggest occasion.

With another big game expected this weekend in the NFC Championship match, a line of 48.5 yards has been given to LaPorta who should be right in the thick of the action yet again.

Sam LaPorta Player Prop Pick 3: Over 4.5 receptions (-155 with BetOnline)

As already mentioned we think LaPorta is going to play an essential role in this weekends Championship match, regardless of whether the Lions win or lose.

The rookie tight end has covered this weekends line in three of his last four matches, becoming more and more essential to the Detroit offence as the post-season continues.

LaPorta’s reception prop this weekend is 4.5 catches, which we think is certainly a realistic number after 11 targets last weekend vs Tampa Bay.