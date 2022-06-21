Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

SAM EGGINGTON returns to the ring on Saturday night against the relatively unknown, but undefeated Przemyslaw Zysk, in a super-welterweight contest. The fight takes place at the Skydome in Coventry and is for the IBO World Title. Check out our preview, betting tips, predictions and best bets in this article.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner and outcome in the Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr fight, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. In Sam Eggington you have a man who is always in thrilling fights and loves a tear up, against an undefeated, unknown quantity in Przemyslaw Zysk, who could well be a tough opponent. This really is a tough one to call!

If you fancy a bet on this fight in the super-welterweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Prediction

This fight is most definitely a tricky one to call, due to the sheer element of the unknown with a undefeated opponent, but one that boxing fans around the world will know very little about.

Sam Eggington is always in entertaining fights, no matter the opponent. His fight with Ted Cheeseman in 2020 at Matchroom Fight Camp will go down as one of the best fights of the year, and this was just one of Eggington’s 38 fights that have captivated the boxing public.

Last time out, similarly to Saturday’s fight, Eggington fought a relatively unknown opponent in Bilal Jkitou. This fight turned out to be one of the best fights you are every likely to watch, being awarded ‘Fight of the Year’ for 2021 as well. These are the types of fight’s Eggington loves being involved in, and Saturday could yet be another one of them.

In Przemyslaw Zysk, you have a man who has done all that is asked of him so far in his professional boxing career. Zysk is undefeated, beating all 18 men put in front of him, but only has eight stoppages to his name. The Polish star has also never gone the full twelve round distance, which isn’t exactly ideal preparation for fighting someone like Eggington who is a seasoned twelve round fighter and who has unbelievable stamina.

For us here at SportsLens, we think this could be a telling factor in the fight. Eggington has 18 knockouts in his 31 wins, and has looked in the form of his career in he past two years or so. The question is, will Zysk be able to handle the constant pressure from Eggington, or will ‘The Savage’ walk his man down and get to him at some stage inside the distance?

We think the latter is likely, hence why we are picking an Eggington KO/TKO for this fight. Eggington will constantly walk forward and put it on Zysk, and we don’t think Zysk will have been in with anyone that has done that before.

If ‘The Savage’ can bring Zysk to untested waters and makes the Polish man fight his fight, it could be a long and painful night for the 30-year-old.

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk prediction: Eggington to win by KO/TKO @ 11/10 with Virgin Bet

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Betting Tips

As we have already alluded to, we think Saturday night could prove to be yet another brilliant performance from Sam Eggington and yet another fight of the night contender to add to his ever growing resumé.

Eggington has a knack of breaking his opponents down, slowly buy surely before getting to them late on in fights. ‘The Savage’ has won his last two fights on points, but there were against very tough, durable opponents who we knew a bit more about. This weekend he faces Zysk, who may be undefeated, but we don’t know a huge lot about him at all.

Three fights ago, Sam Eggington fought Ashley Theophane, the former world title challenger and British boxing stalwart. The fight was scheduled for ten rounds, but Eggington put his foot down and systematically broke ‘Treasure’ down, but by bit, round by round. That was before the West Midlands man scored a sixth round knockout.

The stoppage came just into the second half of the fight, and here at SportsLens, we an see the same happening on Saturday night when he takes on Przemyslaw Zysk. As we don’t know a huge lot about Zysk, we don’t know how tough or durable he is, but he will have to be on his A-game if he thinks he can go the distance with Sam Eggington.

This is why we think the stoppage victory could come in the second half of the fight yet again for Eggington, in this case between rounds seven and 12. Eggington is relentless, and once he is finding the target of the body and head of the Polish man, we don’t think it will last too long after that.

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk betting tip: Eggington to win by KO/TKO in rounds 7-12 @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Best Bet

As we have already mentioned, we think the stoppage victory for Sam Eggington is the most likely outcome for the fight with Zysk on Saturday night. We have also said we can see the knockout blow landing in the second half of the fight.

However, for our third and final tip we are going to go one further and predict a three round period in which the stoppage could come for the 28-year-old.

Eggington is one of those fighters who just doesn’t care about taking punches, as long as he can throw his own back and they land on the chin of his opponent, he will most certainly take one to give one.

Just look at his last fight against Bilal Jkitou, Eggington took some severe punishment, but still came out on top in a split decision victory, in what was a gruelling 12 rounds for both men.

As we mentioned earlier too, the Ted Cheeseman fight in August 2020 at Fight Camp. That fight was pure insanity. Both men repeatedly landed their best shots, round after round, and this epitomizes what Sam Eggington is all about. He doesn’t mind going to the well time and time again, as long as he comes out on top.

We have already mentioned we think the stoppage will come in the second half of the fight for Eggington, but we think it could be in the first half of the second half of the fight. The third quarter of the fight if you like your NFL terminology.

Sam Eggington to win by stoppage in rounds 7-9 can be backed at a price of 4/1 with Virgin Bet. Here at SportsLens, we think this is fantastic value considering the opponent is a relative unknown, and hasn’t fought anyone near the level of Sam Eggington. Certainly worth a few quid and our best bet of the weekend in the world of boxing.

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk best bet: Eggington to win by KO/TKO in rounds 7-9 @ 4/1 with Virgin Bet

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sam Eggington 1/6 Przemyslaw Zysk 4/1 Draw 18/1

When Is Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk?

Date: Saturday, 25th June

Ring Walks expected: 22.30pm GMT, Skydome, Coventry, England, UK

Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this IBO world title clash in the 154-pound division from Coventry live on Sky Sports, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Sky Go app for free, provided you are a Sky Sports subscriber.

Tale Of The Tape

Sam Eggington record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 15th October 1993 (28-years-old)

15th October 1993 (28-years-old) Height: 5′ 11″

5′ 11″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total Fights: 38

38 Record: 31-7 (18 KOs)

Przemyslaw Zysk record and bio:

Nationality: Polish

Polish Date of Birth: Unknown (30-years-old)

Unknown (30-years-old) Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total Fights: 18

18 Record: 18-0 (6 KOs)

