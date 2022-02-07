Salernitana vs Spezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

When Spezia takes on Salernitana on Monday night, they will be looking to make it four wins in a row in Serie A.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 8th February 2022, Stadio Arechi

Salernitana vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia’s recent performances have seen the team perform better than in previous matches. The squad is currently on a winning streak, and they will use that momentum to continue winning games. Salernitana’s home matches have also failed to yield the results that the team had hoped for.

As a result, most football betting sites feel Spezia will most likely win the match.

Salernitana vs Spezia Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Spezia @ 13/8 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Salernitana vs Spezia Betting Tips

This season, Salernitana hasn’t put in their best effort. The squad has only won a few games, and their dismal performance has landed them in dead last place in the league table. Only three of their last 10 encounters have resulted in goals, and only one has resulted in a win. Salernitana is also on a losing trend in their matches.

In recent contests, Spezia’s form has improved. They’ve been winning games since the second game of the season. They have scored in four of their last five encounters, and they have also won four of them. In addition, the club has won its last three games in a row. Spezia will want to continue their winning streak in the future fixtures.

Salernitana vs Spezia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Salernitana vs Spezia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Spezia @ 13/8 with bet365

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Salernitana @ 17/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 6/7

Salernitana vs Spezia Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

