Salernitana vs Bologna prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Salernitana’s next Serie A match will be against Bologna on Saturday at Stadio Arechi.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 19:00
Date: 26th February 2022, Stadio Arechi
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction
Salernitana is currently in the last position in the league, eight points below Venezia in 17th place. Their present form does not inspire optimism, and unless they improve quickly, they will be relegated to Serie B.
Bologna, on the other hand, is in 12th place in the league and has only won one of their previous five matches. They have some talented young players as well as experienced internationals, but manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is not happy with their current form.
Lastly, most football betting sites believe that Bologna has a good chance of winning.
Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction: Salernitana 0-1 Bologna @ 11/10 with Bet Storm.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Salernitana vs Bologna free bets
- Find out where to watch the Salernitana vs Bologna live stream
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Tips
After a 2-2 Serie A draw with AC Milan, Salernitana prepares for this match.
Matches against Salernitana have recently proven to be engrossing affairs, with plenty of goalmouth action. In their last six meetings, both teams have scored a total of 21 goals (at an average of 3.5 goals per game), with Salernitana scoring eight of them.
Whereas Bologna will enter the game fresh off a 2-1 Serie A victory over Spezia in their previous match.
It’s worth mentioning that Bologna has struggled to score goals in their last six games, producing only four goals. Rossoblu has also seen the combined goal tally of rival sides equal ten in those games. While that is intriguing, we must now wait to see if the trend will continue in the next game.
Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 24/23.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Odds
Match Winner
Bologna @ 11/10 with Bet Storm
Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm
Salernitana @ 5/2 with Bet Storm
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 24/23
Under 2.5 @ 10/11
Salernitana vs Bologna Free Bet
Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins