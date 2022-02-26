Salernitana vs Bologna prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Salernitana’s next Serie A match will be against Bologna on Saturday at Stadio Arechi.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Stadio Arechi

Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction

Salernitana is currently in the last position in the league, eight points below Venezia in 17th place. Their present form does not inspire optimism, and unless they improve quickly, they will be relegated to Serie B.

Bologna, on the other hand, is in 12th place in the league and has only won one of their previous five matches. They have some talented young players as well as experienced internationals, but manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is not happy with their current form.

Lastly, most football betting sites believe that Bologna has a good chance of winning.

Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction: Salernitana 0-1 Bologna @ 11/10 with Bet Storm.

Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Tips

After a 2-2 Serie A draw with AC Milan, Salernitana prepares for this match.

Matches against Salernitana have recently proven to be engrossing affairs, with plenty of goalmouth action. In their last six meetings, both teams have scored a total of 21 goals (at an average of 3.5 goals per game), with Salernitana scoring eight of them.

Whereas Bologna will enter the game fresh off a 2-1 Serie A victory over Spezia in their previous match.

It’s worth mentioning that Bologna has struggled to score goals in their last six games, producing only four goals. Rossoblu has also seen the combined goal tally of rival sides equal ten in those games. While that is intriguing, we must now wait to see if the trend will continue in the next game.

Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 24/23.

Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bologna @ 11/10 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm

Salernitana @ 5/2 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 24/23

Under 2.5 @ 10/11

Salernitana vs Bologna Free Bet

