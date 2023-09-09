NFL

Saints vs Titans Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Derek Carr To Shine On Saints Debut

Louis Fargher
As the opening week in the NFL starts to edge ever closer, we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Saints vs Titans picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Saints vs Titans Picks 

  • Ryan Tannehill over 19.5 pass completions (-126)
  • Most passing TDs, Tannehill vs Carr – Derek Carr (+106)
Saints vs Titans Pick 1: Ryan Tannehill over 19.5 pass completions (-126)

Despite coming off his lowest season in terms of TD passes last season, contributing with 13, the American QB has reached, 22, 23 and 21 in the three seasons prior.

His time as a starting QB may be coming to an end and he will take on Derek Carr in the opening match of the season.

Both are notorious for being some of the slowest QB’s in the country, as Tannehil ranked 29th in seconds per play – meaning he may be keen to offload more passes this season.

With this said, we think that a safe pick is for the Titans QB to complete over 19.5 pass completions against the debutant – Derek Carr.

Saints vs Titans Pick 2: Most passing TDs, Tannehill vs Carr – Derek Carr (+106)

The American QB moved from the Raiders to the New Orleans Saints and is set for a huge debut in the opening week of the NFL.

Carr contributed with 22 TD passes last season and has been involved in 217 throughout his lengthy career. The Titans have been renowned for their defensive ability however, meaning it’ll be a tough debut.

His battle with Tannehill is set to make or break this fixture, and at +106, we think it’s a good bet to choose the new debutant over the dwindling Titans QB.

