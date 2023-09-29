Team USA will be hoping for a better day on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup, following a poor display on Friday. We detail all of the outright markets for Saturday’s Ryder Cup action, including the Day 2 winners, foursomes winners, fourballs winners and overall correct score odds.

Ryder Cup Day 2 Outright Markets

Looking at the odds on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup from Marco Simone in Italy, it is the Europeans who are the slight favorites to to defeat Team USA. This comes as no surprise given how Day 1 went, with Europe prevailing. This if course includes their 4-0 whitewash of America in the morning foursomes.

The outright odds are similar to Friday, with Europe ever so slightly favored over Team USA at odds of +110 compared to +120. The odds on Europe to win the Day 2 foursomes is priced at +120 with the best offshore sportsbooks. This could be great value for bettors, given Europe’s 4-0 thrashing of USA in the foursomes on Day 1.

The table below details the latest odds from the best golf betting apps as to who is the favourites to come out on top on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team Day 2 Winner Foursomes Fourball Europe +110 +120 +120 Tie +500 +250 +275 USA +120 +150 +150

Day 2 Correct Score Odds

The table below details the latest odds from the best US sportsbooks as to what the correct score will be on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Score Europe USA 8 – 0 +20000 +25000 7.5 – 0.5 +12500 +15000 7 – 1 +3500 +4000 6.5 – 1.5 +2200 +2500 6 – 2 +1100 +1200 5.5 – 2.5 +900 +1000 5 – 3 +600 +550 4.5 – 3.5 +550 +550 Tie 4 – 4 +500 +500

Day 2 Correct Score Foursomes/Fourball

Looking at the correct score odds for the foursome and fourball matches, there is huge value for golf bettors when selecting their Day 2 Ryder Cup bets.

On Friday, Europe won the foursomes by a scoreline of 4-0. If you think they can repeat that feat, you can back them to do it again at +2000 odds with the best live sports betting sites.

Perhaps you think Day 2 could be a dominant day for USA instead. Could they whitewash Europe in either the foursomes or fourball matches? If you think so, you can get odds of +2000 with the best high-limit sportsbooks.

The table below details the latest odds from the best gambling apps as to what the correct score will be on Day 2 of the 2023 Ryder Cup foursomes and fourball matches.

Team Foursomes Fourball Europe 4-0 +2000 +1800 Europe 3.5-0.5 +1800 +1600 Europe 3-1 +400 +400 Europe 2.5-1.5 +500 +500 Tie (2-2) +250 +250 USA 4-0 +2000 +2000 USA 3.5-0.5 +1800 +1800 USA 3-1 +400 +400 USA 2.5-1.5 +500 +500

Ryder Cup 2023 Live Odds

USA to win outright: +350

Europe to win outright: -350

Tie: +1000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

