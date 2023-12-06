Devin Haney Has 18% Chance to Face Garcia Next After Super Lightweight Move

Teofimo Lopez Favorite to be Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent



Rolando Romero With Odds of +225 to be Garcia’s Next Fight



Ryan Garcia Next Opponent Odds

Teofimo Lopez +175

+175 Rolando Romero +225

+225 Subriel Matias +400

+400 Devin Haney +450

+450 Regis Prograis +1100

+1100 Arnold Barboza Jr. +1200

+1200 Richardson Hitchens +1600

+1600 Juan Carlos Ramirez +2000

Following Ryan Garcia’s eighth-round knockout of Oscar Duarte, speculation is rife about his next opponent in a talent-packed super lightweight division. Teofimo Lopez and Rolando Romero are leading the odds, with Devin Haney also in the mix. Let’s delve into the potential matchups that lie ahead for Garcia.

Devin Haney +450 to Move Up in Weight to Challenge Garcia

Devin Haney, set to challenge for the Super Lightweight WBC belt against Regis Prograis, holds promising odds of +450 to face Garcia next.

Haney is ranked number one in boxing’s Lightweight division, but is stepping up to challenge Prograis at super lightweight this weekend.

If Haney emerges victorious from that clash, Garcia could be incentivized to challenge him for the WBC crown.

Teofimo Lopez Favorite to Fight Garcia Next

Teofimo Lopez, the current WBO Super Lightweight champion, emerges as the most likely next opponent for Ryan Garcia, with odds at +175.

A bout between these top contenders could be a marquee matchup in the division, offering a high-caliber contest for boxing enthusiasts.

It is yet another opponent that Garcia could face to get his hands on more Super Lightweight gold.

Garcia Wants Romero Next

Rolando Romero, the WBA Super Lightweight champion, is another strong contender for Garcia’s next fight, with odds at +225.

A matchup with Romero would not only be a clash of champions but also a test of Garcia’s abilities against a formidable and highly-rated opponent.

Garcia has stated this is his preferred next bout, but with a massively talented division, there are plenty of routes for both to take.

SportsLens Commentary

“The odds are revealing a captivating story in the super lightweight division,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “Teofimo Lopez at +175 is emerging as the favorite for Garcia’s next bout, a matchup that would undoubtedly be a high-stakes and high-profile encounter.

“Devin Haney stepping up in weight class, now with an 18% chance at +450 to face Garcia, brings an interesting dynamic, especially if he succeeds against Prograis. However, Garcia’s preference for Rolando Romero, despite the odds of +225, shows his readiness to take on top talents in this packed division.

“It’s a thrilling time for boxing fans as we anticipate Garcia’s next move in a division full of possibilities.”