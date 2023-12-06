Boxing News

Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: 18% Chance Devin Haney is Garcia’s Next Fight

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ryan garcia
ryan garcia
  • Devin Haney Has 18% Chance to Face Garcia Next After Super Lightweight Move
  • Teofimo Lopez Favorite to be Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent
  • Rolando Romero With Odds of +225 to be Garcia’s Next Fight

Ryan Garcia Next Opponent Odds

  • Teofimo Lopez +175
  • Rolando Romero +225
  • Subriel Matias +400
  • Devin Haney +450
  • Regis Prograis +1100
  • Arnold Barboza Jr. +1200
  • Richardson Hitchens +1600
  • Juan Carlos Ramirez +2000

Following Ryan Garcia’s eighth-round knockout of Oscar Duarte, speculation is rife about his next opponent in a talent-packed super lightweight division. Teofimo Lopez and Rolando Romero are leading the odds, with Devin Haney also in the mix. Let’s delve into the potential matchups that lie ahead for Garcia.

Devin Haney +450 to Move Up in Weight to Challenge Garcia

Devin Haney, set to challenge for the Super Lightweight WBC belt against Regis Prograis, holds promising odds of +450 to face Garcia next.

Haney is ranked number one in boxing’s Lightweight division, but is stepping up to challenge Prograis at super lightweight this weekend.

If Haney emerges victorious from that clash, Garcia could be incentivized to challenge him for the WBC crown.

Teofimo Lopez Favorite to Fight Garcia Next

Teofimo Lopez, the current WBO Super Lightweight champion, emerges as the most likely next opponent for Ryan Garcia, with odds at +175.

A bout between these top contenders could be a marquee matchup in the division, offering a high-caliber contest for boxing enthusiasts.

It is yet another opponent that Garcia could face to get his hands on more Super Lightweight gold.

Garcia Wants Romero Next

Rolando Romero, the WBA Super Lightweight champion, is another strong contender for Garcia’s next fight, with odds at +225.

A matchup with Romero would not only be a clash of champions but also a test of Garcia’s abilities against a formidable and highly-rated opponent.

Garcia has stated this is his preferred next bout, but with a massively talented division, there are plenty of routes for both to take.

SportsLens Commentary

“The odds are revealing a captivating story in the super lightweight division,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “Teofimo Lopez at +175 is emerging as the favorite for Garcia’s next bout, a matchup that would undoubtedly be a high-stakes and high-profile encounter.

“Devin Haney stepping up in weight class, now with an 18% chance at +450 to face Garcia, brings an interesting dynamic, especially if he succeeds against Prograis. However, Garcia’s preference for Rolando Romero, despite the odds of +225, shows his readiness to take on top talents in this packed division.

“It’s a thrilling time for boxing fans as we anticipate Garcia’s next move in a division full of possibilities.”

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News

LATEST Who Is Devin Haney’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About The Dating History & Love Life Of ‘The Dream’

Author image Paul Kelly  •  8h
Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Dream’ Boasts $6 Million Fortune At Just 25-Years-Old
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023

Fresh off the back of the biggest win of his career to date against Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas in May, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a…

Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing News
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion Boasts Incredible 30-0 Unbeaten Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023

Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, after defeating boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko last time out in an undisputed lightweight world title…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 4 2023
Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 4 2023
Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Boxing Record: ‘King Ry’ Boasts 24-1 Record With 20 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 4 2023
Ryan Garcia Boxing 1
Boxing News
Where Is Ryan Garcia From? ‘King Ry’ Birthplace, Childhood, Teenage Years & Residence As Of Today
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 4 2023
Arrow to top