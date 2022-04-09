Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Predictions: Boxing Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

Ryan Garcia takes on Emmanuel Tagoe in a highly-anticipated lightweight clash this weekend at the Alamodome, in Texas.

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Ryan Garcia 1/12 Emmanuel Tagoe 15/2 Draw 25/1

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Predictions

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will be hoping to extend his unbeaten run when he takes on Emanuel Tagoe in a lightweight match on Saturday night.

Garcia will be desperate to mark his return with a victory after a 14-month lay-off but Tagoe has already revealed before the fight that he’s looking to knock out Garcia and showcase himself to the boxing world.

23-year-old Garcia has had a tough time over the past year because of his wrist surgery and his mental health battle.

While Tagoe is unlikely to be a pushover, Garcia is a sublime talent and he could cause a lot of problems for the 33-year-old Ghanaian with lightning-quick speed and combinations.

Garcia is undoubtedly the better fighter of the two and he will be hoping to pass his test with flying colours.

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe prediction: Ryan Garcia to win by decision @ 4/1 with Bet Storm

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Betting Tips

Emmanuel Tagoe has experience on his side but he is yet to prove himself at the highest level. Furthermore, is yet to face the best fighters from the lightweight division and his matchup against Garcia is unlikely to be straightforward.

Despite the fact that the 23-year-old has not been involved in professional combat for more than a year, his class and talent should guide him to a victory here.

The Californian will be hoping to make an emphatic statement upon his return and he’s likely to push for an early knockout to boost his confidence.

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe betting tip: Ryan Garcia to win by KO/TKO @ 2/9 with Bet Storm

How to Watch Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Live Stream

You can watch the Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe boxing clash on the DAZN app or the channel on TV.

When is Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe?

The lightweight clash between Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe will be held on the 9th of April in the United States.

What time does the Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe fight start?

The fight between Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe starts at 21:00 pm ET.

Best Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Free Bets