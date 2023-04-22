With Ryan Garcia set for the biggest fight of his boxing career on April 22 against Gervonta Davis, we decided to take a deep dive into ‘King Ry’. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. It’s safe to say that the 24-year-old has earned a fair few dollars in his career already, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Ryan Garcia Net Worth

Ryan Garcia has been a professional boxer since the age of 18. He has been boxing consistently for seven years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

The 24-year-old boxing superstar is currently promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. Garcia has been with Golden Boy for the majority of his professional career now, and has recently shown his loyalty to Oscar De La Hoya by signing a new five-year deal with the promotional company.

As of April 2023, it is reported that Ryan Garcia’ net worth is somewhere in the region $20 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

This is a staggering figure for someone who has only been boxing for seven years and is just a tender age of 24. One of the reasons Garcia’s net worth could be so high is that he reportedly signed a $700 million deal with Golden Boy Promotions back in 2019.

At the time Oscar De La Hoya believed that Ryan Garcia had the ability to become “the biggest star boxing has ever seen, hands down.” The $700 million deal would nearly double the $365m deal that De La Hoya landed for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who it is worth noting has gone on to be the face of boxing and the biggest prize fighter in the sport. However, it never became clear if any such massive deal ever became real.

Of course, given the fact Ryan Garcia is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘King Ry’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewellery, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

This figure of $20 million is likely to grow for the California man after his next fight. It comes as no surprise that Garcia has gone on to earn so much in his pro boxing career. He became a 15-time national amateur champion before turning to the pro ranks, compiling an amateur record of 215-15. There was a serious amount of hype about him turning professional, hence why he has earned so much money already.

With Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis happening on Saturday, April 22, it’s safe to say that Garcia’s net worth could grow even more – provided he continues to get these massive fights and keeps winning them. More about his fight purse against ‘Tank’ later.

Ryan Garcia Boxing Career Earnings

After 23 professional boxing fights, Ryan Garcia’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $3 million (source: sportingnews.com). This was reportedly how much Garcia earned for his fight with Emmanuel Tagoe last year, which he won with a wide unanimous decision victory.

His last fight ranks second in terms of his fight purses. Garcia reportedly took home around $2 million for his fight in July last year against Javier Fortuna. This just goes to show that ‘King Ry’ is a prize fighter and is one of the most recognisable and marketable figures in the sport of boxing. With that comes sensational earnings in the ring.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As Garcia is now a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $1 million annually (source: caknowledge.com).

Given the fact his last two purses have been $3 million and $2m, this will be the benchmark for Garcia’s purses going forward. Garcia has reportedly earnt around a total of $15 million purely from fighting since turning pro back in 2016. That works out at roughly $652,174 for each of his 23 professional fights to date.

It is fair to say that Ryan Garcia isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he gets the bigger fights. Of course, the more fights Garcia wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for big pay-days he will get.

Ryan Garcia Earnings For Gervonta Davis Fight

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career this weekend against Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia is set to earn the biggest purse of his professional career to date.

According to sportspadeia.com, the young boxing star is set to receive a $2.5 million purse from his upcoming fight against ‘Tank’. In addition, he will share the PPV sales with his opponent with a 50/50 split. As a result, his total income is expected to reach a minimum of $5 million, provided the pay-per-view sales reaches expectation.

This purse is set to surpass any of the 24 previous purses of Garcia’s career to date. If ‘King Ry’ is to win this fight against Gervonta Davis, he could even earn closer to $10m than $5 million. All in all, Garcia can expect to receive a purse of at least double the biggest of his career so far.

His biggest purse was around $3 million for the Emmanuel Tagoe fight back in 2022, but that will likely be doubled come fight night in Las Vegas on April 22.

Ryan Garcia — Record and Bio

Rank: #11 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 24

Country: USA

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Decision: 4

Ryan Garcia Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Ryan Garcia’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Garcia’s net worth and salary.

The 24-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Gymshark. Gymshark is one of the most well-known apparels and accessory companies in the world. ‘King Ry’ is certainly earning an fortune from his endorsement deal with Gymshark. However, the exact figure is unknown.

He has also worked with 1800 Tequila and has done some modelling in the past. Back in 2021 Garcia also landed a huge endorsement deal with sports drink Gatorade. Garcia has in turn appeared in a few different Gatorade commercials, as well as do adverts for his other brand deals.

All in all, Ryan Garcia’s various sponsorships certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Garcia the most money.

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis Fight Odds

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis goes down on April from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is one of the biggest fights of the year without any doubt, with ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’ meeting at a 136-pound catchweight for this fight.

Ryan Garcia is the slight betting underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks for this super-fight. You can back ‘King Ry’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back Davis if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Ryan Garcia To Win @ +200

Gervonta Davis To Win @ -250

Draw @ +1600

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

