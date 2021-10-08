Russia will look to climb to the top of Group H with a win over Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two teams meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Russia are currently level on points with group leaders Croatia and they have picked up 13 points from six qualifiers. Slovakia are third in the standings with nine points from six outings.

Russia vs Slovakia team news

Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeyev and Aleksei Ionov are ruled out due to injury.

Artem Dzyuba has been left out of the squad and Aleksei Miranchuk is suspended.

Slovakia will be without Stanislav Lobotka and Vladimir Weiss.

Russia possible starting line-up: Guilherme; Kuzyaev, Diveev, Kudryashov, Samoshnikov; Barinov, Erokhin, Golovin; Bakaev, Smolov, Zakharyan

Slovakia possible starting line-up: Rodak; Pekarik, Skriniar, Satka, Hancko; Hamsik, Kucka, Duda; Jirka, Schranz, Mak

Russia vs Slovakia form guide

Russia are coming into this game on the back of two wins over Cyprus and Malta. They will be confident of grinding out another win here.

Slovakia are winless in four of their last five matches but the win over Cyprus last time out will give them some confidence.

Russia vs Slovakia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Russia vs Slovakia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Russia – 10/11

• Draw – 23/10

• Slovakia – 7/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 7/5

• Under – 11/17

Russia vs Slovakia prediction

Russia are the better team here and they have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five outings. The home side should be able to edge this one as well.

Prediction: Russia win.

Get Russia to win at 10/11 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Russia vs Slovakia at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred