Russell Wilson vs Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos QB Russell Wilson could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Russell Wilson Over 1.5 TD passes @ +130 with BetOnline
- Russell Wilson Over 0.50 rushing TDs @ +422 with BetOnline
Wilson has had an awful season thus far, with four TD passes and three interceptions through his first four games. He has too many weapons for this trend to continue, and tonight he faces a Chargers defense allowing two TD passes and 253 passing yards per game. He threw a pair of TD passes two weeks ago against a much better Raiders secondary, and I expect him to sling it toward the end zone tonight.
These are good odds for Wilson. He runs the football between 4-6 times per contest and already has one rushing TD this season. He faces a Chargers defense allowing a rushing TD per game. The Chargers have one of the worst red-zone defenses in the league; Wilson has 24 career rushing TDs and may find himself a lane in the red zone and handle the job himself.
