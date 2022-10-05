Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Indianapolis Colts With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Broncos QB usually makes for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Russell Wilson vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Betting Tips
- Russell Wilson over 13.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
- Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TD’s @ +130 with BetOnline
Russell Wilson vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 1: Russell Wilson over 13.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Wilson’s been using his feet a bit and over the last two games has scampered for 46 yards over his past two contests, and we look for more of the same Thursday. The Colts are 31st in DVOA against the rush, and we expect Wilson to tuck the ball and run against this leaky Colts rushing defense.
Russell Wilson vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 2: Russell Wilson over 1.5 TD passes @ +130 with BetOnline
Wilson is beginning to figure things out, and last week threw for a pair of TD’s in the Broncos loss to Las Vegas. The Colts have one of the worst passing DVOA percentages in the league, and it isn’t a stretch to see Wilson toss a pair of scoring strikes against a defense allowing 1.8 passing TD’s per contest.
