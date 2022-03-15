Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips Day 1: 37/1 Treble Put Up By Former Jockey

Horse Racing legend and former top jockey, Ruby Walsh, gives his selections for Day 1 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing better than most. Here are his selections for Day 1 of the Festival.

Day 1 – Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips

Jonbon in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 5/1 with BetUK

in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle (3.30) @ 8/11 with BetUK

in the Champion Hurdle (3.30) @ Vanillier in the National Hunt Chase (5.30) @ 11/4 with BetUK

Walsh is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. It may come as no surprise to you that his picks today all come form Ireland. Walsh is confident of a Irish treble which is 37/1 with BetUK! These are those top Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips for Day 1 at the Festival.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – Day 1

Jonbon – Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30)

Walsh isn’t a big believer in pedigree as the sole way to identify a winner, but dry ground and being by the sire Walk In The Park, sways the former Irish superstar jockey in Jonbon‘s favour.

He has won every race he has ever ran for Nicky Henderson, and the team will be hopeful of keeping that impressive run going with Aidan Coleman on board this afternoon.

Jonbon is 5/1 with BetUK, who pay Cheltenham extra places in some races at the Festival, a solid opener for Ruby Walsh.

Honeysuckle – Champion Hurdle (3.30)

Honeysuckle is an incredible mare. He was a brilliant novice last year, he’s in good form and he travelled over nicely. Even though Walsh is in the Willie Mullins camp, if I was offered a chance to ride any horse in this race, it would be Honeysuckle.

Honneysuckle is the overriding favourite for this race and can be backed at 8/11 with BetUK for the Champion Hurdle at 3.30 this afternoon.

Vanillier – National Hunt Chase (5.30)

Stattler is a good horse and a solid jumper, but Walsh is not sure about him over 3m6f. Last year at Cheltenham, Vanillier routed Stattler in a Novices’ Hurdle. He was then just behind him at Punchestown, which is a track primarily for speed. Vanillier is better on the stamina tracks and Walsh believes he is the one to beat in this the final race of Day 1 at the Cheltenham Festival.

Vanillier is currently offered at 11/4 favourite with BetUK for this race.

