Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips Day 1: 37/1 Treble Put Up By Former Jockey

Horse Racing legend and former top jockey, Ruby Walsh, gives his selections for Day 1 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing better than most. Here are his selections for Day 1 of the Festival.
Day 1 – Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips
- Jonbon in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 5/1 with BetUK
- Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle (3.30) @ 8/11 with BetUK
- Vanillier in the National Hunt Chase (5.30) @ 11/4 with BetUK
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Walsh is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. It may come as no surprise to you that his picks today all come form Ireland. Walsh is confident of a Irish treble which is 37/1 with BetUK! These are those top Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips for Day 1 at the Festival.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – Day 1
Jonbon – Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30)
Walsh isn’t a big believer in pedigree as the sole way to identify a winner, but dry ground and being by the sire Walk In The Park, sways the former Irish superstar jockey in Jonbon‘s favour.
He has won every race he has ever ran for Nicky Henderson, and the team will be hopeful of keeping that impressive run going with Aidan Coleman on board this afternoon.
Jonbon is 5/1 with BetUK, who pay Cheltenham extra places in some races at the Festival, a solid opener for Ruby Walsh.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Honeysuckle – Champion Hurdle (3.30)
Honeysuckle is an incredible mare. He was a brilliant novice last year, he’s in good form and he travelled over nicely. Even though Walsh is in the Willie Mullins camp, if I was offered a chance to ride any horse in this race, it would be Honeysuckle.
Honneysuckle is the overriding favourite for this race and can be backed at 8/11 with BetUK for the Champion Hurdle at 3.30 this afternoon.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Vanillier – National Hunt Chase (5.30)
Stattler is a good horse and a solid jumper, but Walsh is not sure about him over 3m6f. Last year at Cheltenham, Vanillier routed Stattler in a Novices’ Hurdle. He was then just behind him at Punchestown, which is a track primarily for speed. Vanillier is better on the stamina tracks and Walsh believes he is the one to beat in this the final race of Day 1 at the Cheltenham Festival.
Vanillier is currently offered at 11/4 favourite with BetUK for this race.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Related
Now punters know all the Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips for Day 1, read all of our other content on the Festival:
- Look at the complete Cheltenham Festival schedule and race times for all 4 days
- There are Ruby Walsh tips on nearly every race at the meeting
- Willie Mullins is favourite in the Cheltenham top trainer odds again
- Wide-open Stayers Hurdle odds suggest we’re in for a cracker
- Check out the top Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides he has
- The Cheltenham Gold Cup odds put Irish horses to the fore
- Check out last year’s Cheltenham results for a guide to past Festival winners
- There are some important Paul Townend Cheltenham rides coming up
- View the Cheltenham top jockey odds and the race to be leading Festival rider
- There are some great Cheltenham free bets on offer right now
- What at the top Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham rides she has to look forward to
- These Cheltenham betting offers for new and existing customers are well worthwhile
- Check out even more Cheltenham tips during the Festival