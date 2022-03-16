Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies for Day 2

Horse Racing legend and former top jockey, Ruby Walsh, gives his selections for Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing better than most. Here are his selections for Day 2 of the Festival.

As we head into day two of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Ruby Walsh with his top Cheltenham tips for Wednesday.

You can back Walsh’s Cheltenham tips on Day 2 in a 7-fold at an incredible 18,914/1!

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – Day 2

Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.130) @ 8/11 with BetUK

in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.130) @ L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ 10/3 with BetUK

in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ Saint Felicien in the Coral Cup (2.50) @ 13/2 with BetUK

in the Coral Cup (2.50) @ Shishkin in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) @ 5/6 with BetUK

in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) @ Tiger Roll in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) @ 15/8 with BetUK

in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) @ Poseidon in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase (4.50) @ 25/1 with BetUK

in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase (4.50) @ Facile Vega in the Wetherbys Champion Bumper (5.30) @ 13/8 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Walsh is back with more fancies for Day 2 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Walsh has selected an incredible accumulator which works out as 18,914/1 with BetUK! These are those top Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips for Day 2 at the Festival.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – Day 2

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with BetUK

Looks in great form and Walsh doesn’t have any concerns about the trip at all. He believe it is his to lose. Three Stripe Life was behind him at Leopardstown not long ago and Walsh can’t see how he turns the form around.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – L’HOMME PRESSE @ 10/3 with BetUK

This is a wide open race. Walsh has doubts over Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, and believes L’Homme Presse has what it takes to claim victory here for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – SAINT FELICIEN @ 13/2 with BetUK

Walsh has been sweet on Saint Felician since he watched him win at Gowran Park back in November. It was a taking performance.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with BetUK

7-from-7 over fences and the Henderson yard had two nice winners on the opening day. Saw off his main rival – Energumene – at Ascot last time out and more of the same is expected.

Here are the best bookmakers to have a punt on Shishkin!

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 15/8 with BetUK

Needs little introduction – has won this race three times in the past and looks set to add a fourth. Not getting any younger at 12-years-old, but course experience is vital in this race and he’s got it by the bucket load. If it’s good ground, Walsh is backing the Tiger.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – POSEIDON @ 25/1 with BetUK

He finished half a length behind Embittered at Killarney last August and he’s 4lbs better off than him now. That’s enough for Walsh to fancy Poseidon at a massive price in the Grand Annual Chase.

Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – FACILE VEGA @ 13/8 with BetUK

Walsh has always been in the Facile Vega camp and he isn’t going to jump ship now. Will be the favourite come race time and Walsh thinks he will come out on top in the final race of Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Ruby Walsh’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Walsh’s tips for Cheltenham Day 2:

Related

Now punters know all the Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips for Day 2, read all of our other content on the Festival:

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here