Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies for Day 2

Horse Racing legend and former top jockey, Ruby Walsh, gives his selections for Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman has an eye for picking winners and obviously knows racing better than most. Here are his selections for Day 2 of the Festival.
You can back Walsh’s Cheltenham tips on Day 2 in a 7-fold at an incredible 18,914/1!
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Tips – Day 2
- Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.130) @ 8/11 with BetUK
- L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ 10/3 with BetUK
- Saint Felicien in the Coral Cup (2.50) @ 13/2 with BetUK
- Shishkin in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) @ 5/6 with BetUK
- Tiger Roll in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) @ 15/8 with BetUK
- Poseidon in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase (4.50) @ 25/1 with BetUK
- Facile Vega in the Wetherbys Champion Bumper (5.30) @ 13/8 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with BetUK
Looks in great form and Walsh doesn’t have any concerns about the trip at all. He believe it is his to lose. Three Stripe Life was behind him at Leopardstown not long ago and Walsh can’t see how he turns the form around.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – L’HOMME PRESSE @ 10/3 with BetUK
This is a wide open race. Walsh has doubts over Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor, and believes L’Homme Presse has what it takes to claim victory here for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – SAINT FELICIEN @ 13/2 with BetUK
Walsh has been sweet on Saint Felician since he watched him win at Gowran Park back in November. It was a taking performance.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with BetUK
7-from-7 over fences and the Henderson yard had two nice winners on the opening day. Saw off his main rival – Energumene – at Ascot last time out and more of the same is expected.
Here are the best bookmakers to have a punt on Shishkin!
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 15/8 with BetUK
Needs little introduction – has won this race three times in the past and looks set to add a fourth. Not getting any younger at 12-years-old, but course experience is vital in this race and he’s got it by the bucket load. If it’s good ground, Walsh is backing the Tiger.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – POSEIDON @ 25/1 with BetUK
He finished half a length behind Embittered at Killarney last August and he’s 4lbs better off than him now. That’s enough for Walsh to fancy Poseidon at a massive price in the Grand Annual Chase.
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – FACILE VEGA @ 13/8 with BetUK
Walsh has always been in the Facile Vega camp and he isn’t going to jump ship now. Will be the favourite come race time and Walsh thinks he will come out on top in the final race of Day 2 at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
