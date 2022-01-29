Royal Rumble predictions, betting tips and free bet

THE ROYAL RUMBLE takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning, when all the biggest stars in WWE gather to take part in one of the biggest PPVs of the year.

According to the bookies, the men’s fight looks to be a two-way tussle between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. Over at the women’s fight, the bookies are now heavily backing a returning Ronda Rousey to outlast the field.

Royal Rumble Info

Date: Sunday, 30th January

PPV Start: 01:00am GMT, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Men’s Royal Rumble prediction

The favourite for the men’s Rumble is Brock Lesnar, but AJ Styles has now narrowed the gap. Other names have somewhat fallen away in the betting.

Currently, Lesnar isn’t even entered into the main event – instead, he’s scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Lashley on the night. However, many are speculating that Lesnar will drop the title, perhaps due to interference from Roman Reigns’ clique, and will then enter the Rumble at the last minute, as a means of getting a title shot against Reigns at Wrestlemania.

The only other option that could have some legs is Reigns being screwed out of the title in his bout against Seth Rollins by Brock Lesnar. Reigns would then seek revenge via the Rumble. This scenario seems less likely, and a win for Reigns wouldn’t be popular – unlike a win for Lesnar, who the crowd has warmed to since his face turn.

It might not be the most interesting of bets, but we predict that Brock Lesnar will be the last man standing, and will then go on to face Roman Reigns in a massive match-up at Wrestlemania.

Men’s Royal Rumble prediction: Brock Lesnar to win @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Women’s Royal Rumble prediction

Until recently, Bianca Belair was the favourite to win the women’s Rumble, but this has now all changed. Ronda Rousey is now overwhelmingly fancied to win the bout, despite the fact she’s not even confirmed to enter and hasn’t played an active role in WWE for some time now.

The Rousey angle really does seem like a credible one. To have her win and then head to Wrestlemania seems like Vince McMahon’s idea of a great booking, especially if she goes up against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The only other possibility with a reasonable chance is a win for Bianca Belair. She was favourite until Rousey entered the scene, and having her win successive Rumbles would really cement her credibility with fans – especially if she overcame Rousey on the way.

However, overall, the huge rumours that Rousey is returning can’t be ignored, which is why we pick her as the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble.

But… with the odds so short on a Rousey win, we’ve found a different bet. We think the best bet for the women’s Rumble is money on Naomi to finish in the top four spots. She’s got recent beef with Sonya Deville, and a deep run would add to that storyline, allowing her to head to Wrestlemania without being screwed by Deville.

Women’s Royal Rumble prediction: Naomi top four @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Royal Rumble free bet

You’ll be able to get £30 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at Bet UK, including free bets to use on WWE, as well as matches from sports around the world.

How to claim the Bet UK sign-up offer: