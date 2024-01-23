WWE

Royal Rumble Live Stream – How To Watch 2024 Royal Rumble Online Free

Cody Rhodes - 2023 Royal Rumble

With Royal Rumble 2024 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a Royal Rumble live stream for free ahead of Saturday night at the Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the Royal Rumble action on Saturday night, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

How To Access Your Royal Rumble Live Stream For Free

With so many WWE shows now behind a paywall subscription, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big events. This weekend is no different, with the 2024 Royal Rumble available to watch via Peacock or the WWE Network – both of which cost in subscription.

Fear not, for our best offshore sportsbook pick for the 2024 Royal Rumble, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from Tropicana Field for the 2024 Royal Rumble, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for all of the Royal Rumble action, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This includes the Men’s Royal Rumble match, as well as the Women’s and the two other championship fights – with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps, making your 2024 Royal Rumble betting experience that bit better.

This means that although the 2024 Royal Rumble is a pay-per-view event in America on Peacock or the WWE Network, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today.

What’s not to like about BetOnline’s Royal Rumble live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected Royal Rumble live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast Royal Rumble markets for all the four matches
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Why Choose BetOnline For 2024 Royal Rumble Live Streaming?

  • Free Royal Rumble Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On WWE Props: Access Royal Rumble prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds For 2024 Royal Rumble

Men’s Royal Rumble (Top 10)

  • CM Punk @ +150
  • Cody Rhodes @ +275
  • Gunther @ +300
  • Randy Orton @ +600
  • LA Knight @ +700
  • The Rock @ +700
  • Drew McIntyre @ +1000
  • Jey Uso @ +1000
  • MJF @ +1000
  • Sami Zayn @ +1400

Women’s Royal Rumble (Top 10)

  • Bayley @ +135
  • Becky Lynch @ +200
  • Jade Cargill @ +300
  • Nia Jax @ +800
  • Raquel Rodriguez @ +900
  • Bianca Belair @ +1000
  • Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks @ +1200
  • Liv Morgan @ +1400
  • Asuka @ +1600
  • Shayna Baszler @ +2500

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

  • Roman Reigns (c) @ -2500
  • Randy Orton @ +800
  • AJ Styles @ +1400
  • LA Knight @ +1400

WWE United States Championship

  • Logan Paul (c) @ -2000
  • Kevin Owens @ +700
