Ross County vs St Mirren top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

When Ross County hosts St Mirren on Saturday afternoon, they will be hoping for their third consecutive Scottish Premiership victory. Meanwhile, the visitors are looking to avoid a third straight league setback after losing their last two games by 2-0 margins.

Ross County vs St Mirren odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Ross County 7/5 Draw 9/4 St Mirren 21/10

Ross County vs St Mirren betting tips and prediction

Neither Ross County nor St. Mirren is among the league’s top six teams. In the last six, both of these teams are striving for consistency. They’ll face off in the Premiership’s 30th Round on Saturday afternoon at Global Energy Stadium.

Since the start of the season, Ross County has had a patchy record. They are seated in the tenth position at the table. They are, however, five points away from the safe zone.

Meanwhile, St. Mirren has cut the gap between themselves and the promotion zone to two points after picking up eight points in their last five league games. They’ve had a shaky start to the season and will be looking to get back on track.

Ross County’s last appearance in the Premiership was against St. Johnstone at home. With a score of 3-1, they won the match. They have gone undefeated in eight of their last twelve league games. Their defense, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to stop the opposition from scoring since December 2021.

St. Mirren, on the other hand, had just suffered a Premiership defeat at home to Hearts. In that game, they gave up two unanswered goals. However, they have won five of their last seven league games, so we don’t expect them to lose this match.

Since December 2021, the hosts have gone undefeated at home. Likewise, visitors have been unblemished on the road for the past year. As a result, neither of these groups has our support. The draw appears to be the best option for this one.

Ross County vs St Mirren betting tips: Ross County vs St Mirren to draw @ 9/4 with bet365