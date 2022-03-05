Ross County vs St Mirren live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, St Mirren will travel to Global Energy Stadium to face Ross County in a Premiership match.

Ross County vs St Mirren preview

Following their 0-1 Premiership triumph over Motherwell, Ross County is looking to win again.

Ross County had 39% possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the game. Joseph Hungbo (15′) was the lone Ross County player to score. Motherwell, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Ross County has conceded in only a few of their recent games. Ross County has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing six goals in the process.

St Mirren and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result this time after losing to Celtic in the Premiership competition last time out.

St Mirren had 24% possession and three shots on goal, one of which was on target. Celtic, on the other hand, had 21 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Celtic’s goals came from Cameron Carter-Vickers (55′) and Callum McGregor (81′).

St Mirren has scored eight goals in their last six games under Stephen Robinson. During the same time frame, they have conceded a total of 6 goals.

Ross County vs St Mirren team news

Ross County team news

David Cancola and Josh Sims of Ross County are both doubtful and will be assessed before the game; the latter has yet to make his debut for the club due to fitness difficulties.

Ross County predicted line-up

Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Vokins; H. Paton, Tillson; Charles-Cook, Callachan, Hungbo; White

St Mirren team news

St Mirren has not reported any injury concerns.

St Mirren predicted lineup

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait; Erhahon, Power, Gogic; Kiltie, Brophy, Jones

