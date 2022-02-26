Ross County vs St Johnstone prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, Ross County will host St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership relegation struggle at Victoria Park.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Global Energy Stadium

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses with Parimatch

Ross County vs St Johnstone Prediction

St Johnstone, in our opinion, will struggle to put one past this Ross County team, who we believe will win.

As a result, football betting sites expect a close match, with Ross County coming out on top with a 1-0 victory.

Ross County vs St Johnstone Prediction: Ross County 1-0 St Johnstone @ 11/8 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ross County vs St Johnstone Betting Tips

Following a 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibernian in their previous match, Ross County will be seeking for a better outcome here.

Ross County has kept a clean sheet only a few times in recent games. In fact, Ross County has been outscored in six of their last six games, allowing 10 goals in the process. However, such type of trend might not continue in this game.

Whereas St Johnstone will enter this encounter fresh off a 2-1 Premiership victory against Hearts in their previous match.

St Johnstone had 35 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Ali Crawford and Jamie McCart scored goals for St Johnstone. Hearts had 13 shots on goal, five of which were on target. For Hearts, Nathaniel Atkinson scored.

Ross County vs St Johnstone Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 31/20.

Ross County vs St Johnstone Betting Odds

Match Winner

Ross County @ 11/8 with Parimatch

Draw @ 21/10 with Parimatch

St Johnstone @ 11/5 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 31/20

Under 2.5 @ 11/18

Ross County vs St Johnstone Free Bet

Parimatch is offering new customers £30 in bonuses when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.