Ross County vs Livingston prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Ross County, who are now in tenth place in the Scottish Premiership, will face Livingston on Wednesday in an attempt to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Match Info:

Date: 10th February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, Global Energy Stadium

Ross County vs Livingston Prediction

Livingston hasn’t been performing well on the road in recent months. They’ve conceded goals in five of their last six Premiership Road games.

We have more than enough cause to expect the hosts to score at least once here, given that they have scored in each of their last 11 Premiership games at home.

Despite the visitors’ excellent h2h stats, most football betting sites are backing Ross County to win. It will be a game in which both teams score.

Ross County vs Livingston Prediction: Ross County 2-1 Livingston @ 11/8 with Betfred.

Ross County vs Livingston Betting Tips

With 26 points, Ross County is in 10th place in the league rankings. They’re four points out of the safe zone. They’ve played 25 Premiership games, winning six, drawing eight, and losing eleven.

They appear to have unappealing figures so far in the league, but they have been improving late and have gone three games without losing. In their most recent league matches, they defeated Dundee FC and drew with Rangers, who are now in the second position.

Meanwhile, Livingston’s current form appears to be shifting. They come after a home victory over Aberdeen. They’ll be in good spirits when they play this game.

They are now ranked eighth on the rankings and have accumulated a total of 29 points. In their 25 league games, they won 8, drew 5, and lost 12.

Ross County vs Livingston Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/8.

Ross County vs Livingston Betting Odds

Match Winner

Ross County @ 11/8 with Betfred

Draw @ 11/5 with Betfred

Livingston @ 9/4 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/8

Under 2.5 @ 33/50

Betfred Ross County vs Livingston free bets

