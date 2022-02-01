Ross County vs Aberdeen prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Ross County welcome Aberdeen to the Global Energy Stadium in an SPL clash this evening, and our football expert is on hand with SPL betting tips and a free bet for the game.

Malky Mackay’s side are fresh off the back of an incredible, 3-3, draw against reigning SPL champions, Rangers, on Saturday but do still find themselves down in 10th in the league table and just five points off the drop.

6th placed Aberdeen, on the other hand, had their scheduled weekend game against St Johnstone cancelled due to severe weather conditions but will be hoping to get back to winning ways after falling to defeat against St Mirren in the previous encounter.

If you’re thinking of betting on tonight’s match, get a full match preview, the latest odds, our expert betting tips, and details on an excellent free bet promotion at Betfred, first!

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at The Global Energy Stadium, Ross County

Sign up with Betfred to claim a fantastic welcome offer ahead of Ross County vs Aberdeen

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ross County vs Aberdeen prediction

It’s been a difficult season for Malky Mackay’s Ross County so far as evidenced by their lowly standing in the SPL.

But the late Matthew Wright strike deep with seconds remaining against Rangers that gave the Staggies a well-earned 3-3 draw on Saturday should provide the team with plenty of optimism, especially heading into a home match with an Aberdeen side that does not travel well.

Ross County striker, Regan Charles-Cook scored twice against the Gers to take his tally for the season to 10. Those two goals saw the London-born forward move to the top of the SPL scoring charts with 10 goals to date, and he will need to be marked tightly by the Aberdeen backline.

As mentioned, Aberdeen didn’t play at the weekend as the game vs St Johnstone was called off due to bad weather.

The unexpected break in fixtures probably came at a good time for Stephen Glass’s team, mind. Aberdeen had been the epitome of inconsistency prior to that, with two wins, two losses, and one draw one in their last five SPL games, a run that included a poor defeat away at St. Mirren.

The Dons controlled 68% of the possession against St. Mirren but, of the 11 shots fired at goal, zero hit the target and Connor Ronan’s 61st-minute strike was all that was required to gift the home side the three points.

Aberdeen’s forward line will need to perform a lot better to get a result at the Global energy stadium later tonight…

But we’re just not sure they will – Aberdeen’s away record is poor. Stephen Glass’s side has won just one of its last 12 away games in all comps.

Ross County vs Aberdeen prediction: bet on Ross County to win at home at odds of 12/5 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Ross County vs Aberdeen prediction with Betfred’s new customer offer

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

If you’d like to take a look at the latest team news and learn more about a Ross County vs Aberdeen live stream, click the link.

There is also a host of Ross County vs Aberdeen betting offers available for this game, click here to find out more.

Ross County vs Aberdeen betting tips

Not that the 12/5 odds on a home win for the Staggies isn’t tempting – it is. But, with Regan Charles-Cook in such fine fettle after bagging a brace against Rangers at the weekend, the temptation to add another goal for the Englishman to our betting slip is too strong.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on Ross County to win with Charles-Cook to score using the PickYourPunt Builder, and this wager provides improved odds of 9/2, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £55.00.

Ross County vs Aberdeen betting tip: – bet on Ross County to win with Charles-Cook to score at 9/2 with Betfred

Back our Betfred wager and get free Bet Credits for Ross County vs Aberdeen

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ross County vs Aberdeen odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ross County vs Aberdeen match odds

Ross County to win @ 12/5 with Betfred

Draw @ 9/4 with Betfred

Aberdeen to win @ 6/5 with Betfred

Ross County vs Aberdeen total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with Betfred

Ross County vs Aberdeen free bet

Betfred is currently offering every new customer £60 in Bonuses when they register.

Just sign up and place a qualifying bet of £10 on Tuesday’s match between Ross County and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League.

The offer is easy to claim, just follow the instructions below:

Click here to go to the Betfred offer Register via the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth Deposit £10 and bet the full sum on a sports outcome of your choice Once your qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit your account with £60 in bonuses

Sign up with Betfred to claim a fantastic welcome offer ahead of Ross County vs Aberdeen

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.