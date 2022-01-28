Ross County vs Rangers prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

RANGERS, currently sitting top of the league, head to struggling Ross County tomorrow in a Scottish Premiership encounter.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 29th

Kick-Off: 12:30pm GMT, Global Energy Stadium Stadium, Dingwall

Ross County vs Rangers predictions

To say that Rangers are the favourites for this game would be an understatement, and a simple bet on them to win offers odds that won’t appeal to anyone.

Looking at the stats for Ross County, there are two things that stand out. The first is that they concede a lot of goals – 38 so far this season, to be exact. However, they’re also prolific goalscorers for a team in their position, having hit the back of the net 31 times – the fourth best in the league.

This means that, while Rangers will almost certainly win, there’s definitely a chance that Ross County manage to get on the scoreboard. Ross County grabbing a goal looks like an even better bet when you consider that they’ve only failed to score once in their last eight fixtures.

We think that a bet on Rangers to win, combined with BTTS, represents fantastic value and should be jumped on by everyone interested in betting on this game.

Ross County vs Rangers prediction: Rangers to win and BTTS @ 11/5 with bet365

Ross County vs Rangers betting tips

Our other Ross County vs Rangers prediction is in the correct score market, which is often a fantastic place to get really solid odds.

With the difference in quality between the sides, it’s clear Rangers should win. So, the question is: by how much? It seems highly feasible that they’ll put a few into the Ross County goal. However, we also still think that Ross County will score.

After looking at the correct score markets for the game, there’s one result that stands out – Rangers winning 3-1. Not only is it perfectly feasible, but it also comes with decent odds at bet365.

Ross County vs Rangers betting tips: Ross County 1 Rangers 3 @ 11/1 with bet365

Ross County vs Rangers odds

Ross County vs Rangers Match Odds

Ross County @ 8/1 with bet365

Draw @ 4/1 with bet365

Rangers @ 4/11 with bet365

Ross County vs Rangers Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

