The Rory McIlroy odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time winner at +1100 in the betting as the world number 3 tries to win this major for a third time.



Best Places To Bet On Rory McIlroy



How To Bet On Rory McIlroy PGA Championship Odds

The RORY McILROY odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +1100

Here’s how to claim these Rory McIlroy PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to a max of $2000

Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet

Maximum free bet $1000

Rory McIlroy PGA Championship Odds



The second of the four golfing majors – the PGA Championships – gets going this Thursday and all eyes will again be on the Northern Ireland world number two – Rory McIlroy.

The 33 year-old European is third best in the betting with the best US sportsbooks and many feel the two-time winner has a leading chance of making it three this week.

Yes, so far this season McIlroy has just the one even win – which came in the Hero Dubai Classic, while despite some average displays – including in the Masters – Rory has also been runner-up in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and third in the WGC Match Play this term.

McIlroy was also 8th in the PGA Championship last year, so is sure to be popular in the betting once more with golf fans.

Back Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +1100 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

Other Content You May Like