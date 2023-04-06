Golf

Rory McIlroy Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The World Number 2 Break His Augusta Duck?

Andy Newton
4 min read
The Rory McIlroy odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s runner-up favored in the betting again as the world number two tries to break his Augusta duck.

Rory McIlroy Masters Odds

The first of the four golfing majors – the Masters – gets going this Thursday and all eyes will be on the Northern Ireland world number two – Rory McIlroy.

The 33 year-old European is yet to win the Masters and is the one major that has so far eluded McIlroy.

However, Rory finished runner-up 12 months ago, but is still haunted by his collapse in the 2011 event – shooting the worst score in history in the competition by a player that was leading after the third day.

Many feel Rory is back to his best this season though and last year’s Masters silver was a sign that he’s more than capable of getting his first green jacket – could 2023 be Rory’s Masters year?

Back Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 Masters at +750 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

2023 Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

