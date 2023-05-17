Ronlad Acuna Jr. Is The Odds On Favorite To Win NL MVP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently the odds on favorite to win the National League MVP.

Preseason MVP odds: Acuna: +900

Ohtani: +200 Current MVP odds (DK): Acuna: +150

Ohtani: -110 https://t.co/xLrpttUono — Doug Ziefel (@DougZiefel) May 17, 2023

Acuña Jr. has exhibited exceptional offensive capabilities throughout his career, and the 2023 season has been no exception. His ability to hit for both power and average, coupled with his blazing speed on the base paths, makes him a nightmare for opposing pitchers and defenses. With his improved plate discipline, Acuña Jr. has become an even more potent offensive force, accumulating impressive statistics in key categories such as home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

Beyond his offensive prowess, Acuña Jr. has proven to be a well-rounded player. His exceptional fielding skills, range, and arm strength make him an asset in the outfield, often robbing opponents of extra-base hits and contributing to the Braves’ defensive stability. Acuña Jr.’s versatility also allows him to contribute across multiple positions in the outfield, providing the Braves with additional flexibility.

Acuna Jr. is now +140 to +160 to Win the NL MVP according to MLB betting sites.

He has been the best player on a Braves team that sits first in the NL East. They are an overwhelming favorite to win the division at -475 according to offshore betting sites.

Acuna Jr. is off to a hot start this season, given him being the favorite is well deserved. Acuna a hitting .348 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs with 17 stolen bases.

Acuña Jr.’s exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed by fans, experts, and the media. The attention and acclaim he has received for his consistent excellence and highlight-reel plays have further bolstered his MVP chances. His impact on the game and his ability to generate excitement make him a captivating player to watch, further enhancing his chances of securing the prestigious award.