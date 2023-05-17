MLB

Ronlad Acuna Jr. Is The Odds On Favorite To Win NL MVP

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Acuna
Acuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently the odds on favorite to win the National League MVP.

 

Acuña Jr. has exhibited exceptional offensive capabilities throughout his career, and the 2023 season has been no exception. His ability to hit for both power and average, coupled with his blazing speed on the base paths, makes him a nightmare for opposing pitchers and defenses. With his improved plate discipline, Acuña Jr. has become an even more potent offensive force, accumulating impressive statistics in key categories such as home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

Beyond his offensive prowess, Acuña Jr. has proven to be a well-rounded player. His exceptional fielding skills, range, and arm strength make him an asset in the outfield, often robbing opponents of extra-base hits and contributing to the Braves’ defensive stability. Acuña Jr.’s versatility also allows him to contribute across multiple positions in the outfield, providing the Braves with additional flexibility.

https://www.si.com/.image/ar_4:3%2Cc_fill%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_1200/MTgwMzUyNDQ4MzExODYyNDIy/ronald-acuna.jpg

Acuna Jr. is now +140 to +160 to Win the NL MVP according to MLB betting sites.

He has been the best player on a Braves team that sits first in the NL East. They are an overwhelming favorite to win the division at -475 according to offshore betting sites.

Acuna Jr. is off to a hot start this season, given him being the favorite is well deserved. Acuna a hitting .348 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs with 17 stolen bases.

Acuña Jr.’s exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed by fans, experts, and the media. The attention and acclaim he has received for his consistent excellence and highlight-reel plays have further bolstered his MVP chances. His impact on the game and his ability to generate excitement make him a captivating player to watch, further enhancing his chances of securing the prestigious award.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Acuna
MLB

LATEST Ronlad Acuna Jr. Is The Odds On Favorite To Win NL MVP

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
rsz d169f1d07aa850e45027b97e18d01600
MLB
New York Mets Haven’t Hit A Home Run In 51 Innings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023

Thing haven’t gone exactly how the New York Mets thought they would to start the 2023 MLB season. Hopes were high heading into the year. The team went out and…

Max
MLB
Max Scherzer Scratched From Start Due To Neck Spasms
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023

The New York Mets were dealt an unfortunate blow as their ace pitcher, Max Scherzer, was scratched from his scheduled start due to neck spasms.   RHP Max Scherzer has…

Judge
MLB
New York Yankees Aaron Judge Activated Off Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
Fried 1
MLB
Atlanta Braves Place Their Ace Max Fried On The IL
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
rsz https dairylandexpresscom wp content uploads getty images 2018 10 1044310244
MLB
MLB: Brewers Pull Back On Decision To Extend Beer Sales
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
rsz usatsi 18987420 scaled 1
MLB
The AL East Division Is Dominating The 2023 MLB Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 7 2023
Arrow to top