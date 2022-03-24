Romania vs Greece live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Romania and Greece face off in an international friendly on Friday evening and both sides will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.

Romania vs Greece live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Romania vs Greece live stream at 18:15 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Romania vs Greece, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Romania vs Greece live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Romania vs Greece Preview

Romania are unbeaten in five for their last six outings but they have picked up just three wins during that time. They will have to improve going forward if they want to win here. That said, they are unbeaten in the last two meetings against Greece and the home side will be reasonably confident of getting a good result here. Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up two defeats and a draw in their last three outings and they will be under pressure to improve here. Greece have failed to beat Romania in normal time in the last three meetings between the two sides and it will be interesting to see if the away side can grind out a positive result here.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Romania vs Greece kick-off?

The international friendly between Romania vs Greece kicks off at 18:15pm BST, on the 25th of March, at Steaua Bucharest Stadium.

Romania vs Greece Team News

Romania team news

Florin Iacob is ruled out after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Romania predicted line-up vs Greece: Florin Nita (GK); Andrei Ratiu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Andrei Burcă; Valentin Mihăilă, Florin Tănase; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Cicaldau, Alexandru Maxim; George Puscas

Greece team news