Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

ROMAN ‘CHOCOLATITO’ GONZALEZ takes on ‘El Rey’ Julio Cesar Martinez in the highly anticipated super-flyweight clash. The super-fight takes place on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

In what is on paper one of the most tantalising match-ups in boxing so far in 2022, all time great ‘Chocolatito’ takes on WBC flyweight champion ‘El Rey’, who is stepping up to super-flyweight to take on the boxing legend.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez prediction

Although each man will be weighing in the day before the fight within the 8st 3lbs limit, they can both certainly pack a punch. Despite being quite small in stature and weight, both these men have frightening knockout power.

With Roman ‘Chocolatitio’ Gonzalez, you have a man who has been at the top of his game for almost two decades. Winning 20, yes you read that right, 20, world title fights in his career ranging from minimumweight up to super-flyweight, ‘Chocolatitio’ is a modern day great.

Winning his first world title in 2008, Gonzalez has been at the pinnacle of the sport for the best part of two decades. He has accumulated 50 wins in his long and illustrious career so far, with a staggering 41 of those wins coming via stoppage. Over 80% of Gonzalez’s wins have come via knockout, which is just obscene for someone who only weights around 112lbs.

However, the fight isn’t all about ‘Chocolatitio’. Julio Cesar Martinez is a superstar in his own right. Since capturing his maiden world title in 2019, ‘El Rey’ has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in world boxing.

At just 27-years-old, Martinez has a potentially long and successful career ahead of him, with plenty more world title fights to look for ward to. The WBC flyweight champion is stepping up to super-flyweight for this fight, knowing that a fight of this magnitude is just too good an offer to decline.

Martinez has 18 wins, with 14 of them coming by way of knockout. So he also carries explosive knockout power. The question is, will his power carry up from fly to super-fly?

We think it is highly likely this fight doesn’t go the distance. At this stage in their careers and judging off their past couple fights, we still believe Gonzalez has too much for Martinez. Hence why we think ‘Chocolatitio’ will claim the knockout victory in this fight.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez prediction: Gonzalez to win by KO/TKO @ 21/10 with Bet Storm

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez betting tips

As previously stated, we think the experience of Gonzalez will tell and he will be able to capture the 42nd knockout victory of his career. However, when do we think that knockout may come in the fight?

The answer is that it could genuinely come at any given moment. The sheer power and technique that ‘Chocolatitio’ possesses is mesmerising and enough to stop anyone in the division.

We think that the fact ‘El Rey’ will also be coming forward on the front foot, looking for the stoppage himself, could play into the hands of the Nicaraguan. In recent years, Gonzalez’s stoppages have come in the last third of the fight, but we think it could come slightly earlier this time around.

Martinez will be there in front of Gonzalez, in the pocket and in range to land himself, making this fight all the more exciting. For this reason, we think Gonzalez could land some big shots on the chin of Martinez and force a stoppage in the middle rounds of the fight.

Expect absolute fireworks in every round here and do not take your eyes off the screen at any moment in this fight!

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez betting tip: Gonzalez to win in rounds 5-8 @ 6/1 with Bet Storm

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez best bet

Although we are confident that Gonzalez will come out on top and claim the knockout victory, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the Mexican man gets the stoppage himself.

‘El Rey’ will believe he is too young, too strong and too fresh for an aging Gonzalez. We don’t think that is the case at all, judging of ‘Chocolatito’s’ last fight against Juan Francisco Estrada.

However, if you want a safer bet and aren’t totally confident that Gonzalez will get the knockout victory, we have a great tip for you.

Perhaps you think Martinez will win by stoppage, but you aren’t totally confident either way. Well, the fight to last under 10.5 rounds is a magnificent price of 5/4 with Bet Storm for punters split down the middle for this fight.

Whether you think Martinez will come out on top, or whether you’re with us and think Gonzalez still has far too much for ‘E Rey’, one thing is for certain. This fight is not going the distance, mark my words.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez best bet: Fight to last under 10.5 rounds @ 5/4 with Bet Storm

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Roman Gonzalez 4/6 Julio Cesar Martinez 6/5 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez free bet

When is Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez?

Date: Sunday, 6th February

Ring Walks expected: 03.00 GMT, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, USA

Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch the super fight on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app.

Tale of the Tape

Roman Gonzalez record and bio:

Nationality: Nicaraguan

Nicaraguan Date of Birth: 17th June 1987 (34-years-old)

17th June 1987 (34-years-old) Height: 5′ 3″

5′ 3″ Reach: 64″

64″ Total Fights: 53

53 Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)

Julio Cesar Martinez record and bio: