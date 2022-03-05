Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez betting offers & free bets for boxing

The highly anticipated super-flyweight contest between Roman Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez is finally upon us. The fight in the early hours of Sunday morning cannot come quick enough and we have some incredible betting offers available for you.
It’s Gonzalez vs Martinez. ‘Chocolatito’ vs ‘El Rey’. Knockout artist vs knockout artist. Who will come out on top? What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in San Diego.
Will the veteran in ‘Chocolatito’ be too much for Martinez? Will ‘El Rey’ be too young, to fresh and too explosive for an aging Gonzalez? This fight really is sure to be one of the best fights on 2022 without a shadow of a doubt.
Excited? If all that wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez bout.
Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a barnstorming super-flyweight clash.
Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Roman Gonzalez
|4/6
|Julio Cesar Martinez
|6/5
|Draw
|16/1
When is Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez?
Date: Sunday, 6th February
Ring Walks expected: 03.00 GMT, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, USA
Roman Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez TV channel and live stream
TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch the super fight on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app.
Tale of the Tape
Roman Gonzalez record and bio:
- Nationality: Nicaraguan
- Date of Birth: 17th June 1987 (34-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 3″
- Reach: 64″
- Total Fights: 53
- Record: 50-3 (41 KOs)
Julio Cesar Martinez record and bio:
- Nationality: Mexican
- Date of Birth: 27th January 1995 (27-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 2″
- Reach: 64″
- Total Fights: 19
- Record: 18-1 (14 KOs)
