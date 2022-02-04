Roma vs Genoa prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Roma will be looking to continue their good run when they take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 3:00 pm BST, Stadio Olimpico

Roma vs Genoa prediction

After suffering back-to-back Serie A defeats, Roma have seen a great recovery. Jose Mourinho’s side are now on a three-match winning streak in all competitions, with La Lupa beating Cagliari, Lecce and Empoli in their previous games.

Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, having secured 38 points from 23 matches.

Meanwhile, Genoa have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign so far. They have won only one of their 23 Serie A matches, losing an incredible 12 league games.

The Griffin will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a goalless draw against Udinese. They are currently in the relegation zone, occupying ninth spot in the table.

Genoa have changed several managers so far this season but they have all failed to revive their fortunes. Now it would be quite a feat if they manage to beat the drop by the end of this campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side shouldn’t have much difficulties against Genoa this weekend and should claim a comfortable victory.

Roma vs Genoa prediction: Roma 2 Genoa 0 @ 1/3 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Roma vs Genoa betting tips

Roma suffered a 3-1 defeat at AC Milan in the beginning of this month. However, Jose Mourinho’s men looked to bounce back in their next match against Juventus when they were 3-1 up before the hour mark. But La Lupa conceded three late goals to ultimately lose the Serie A match by 4-3.

Since then, they have seen an upturn in their fortunes as they have claimed three wins on the trot. Roma defeated Cagliari 1-0 in the Serie A before outclassing Lecce 3-1 in the Coppa Italia. While their latest victory came against Empoli who lost the home encounter by 4-2.

Roma are in a resurgent form at the moment and their recent defeats have also come against very good sides. Considering their form, they should claim a routine victory over Genoa this weekend. We are backing Roma to win to nil against the Griffin at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma vs Genoa betting tips: Roma to Win to Nil @ 5/4 with 888sport.

Roma vs Genoa odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

