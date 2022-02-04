Roma vs Genoa live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Roma will return to action in Serie A this weekend when they take host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Roma vs Genoa preview

Roma suffered back-to-back Serie A defeats earlier this January, first at the hands of AC Milan and then Juventus. However, things have looked more encouraging for La Lupa since those two losses.

Jose Mourinho’s side picked up a victory against Cagliari in the Serie A before downing Lecce in the Coppa Italia. Their most recent win came against Empoli who lost the home encounter by 4-2.

Roma are currently sixth in the league standings, having secured 38 points from 23 matches.

Meanwhile, Genoa have been having a disappointing run of form. Despite changing several coaches, they are still in the relegation zone and look highly likely to suffer the drop by the end of the season.

The Griffin played out a goalless draw against Udinese in their previous league match and now they are 19th in the table with just 13 points.

It looks very likely that Roma will take full points from this encounter on Saturday.

When does Roma vs Genoa kick off?

Roma vs Genoa kicks off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday 5th February at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Roma vs Genoa team news

Roma team news

Roma will not be able to call upon the services of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola this weekend.

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to make many changes considering La Lupa’s recent impressive performances.

Roma possible starting XI:

Patricio; Smalling, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham

Genoa team news

Genoa will be missing several players for Saturday’s clash, including Paolo Ghiglione, Domenico Criscito, Yayah Kallon.

Genoa possible starting XI:

Sirigu; Hefti, Ostigard, Vanheusden, Criscito; Rovella, Sturaro; Gudmundsson, Amiri, Yeboah; Destro

