Roma vs Feyenoord Betting Tips: Europa Conference Final Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

Roma and Feyenoord meet in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Albania on Wednesday evening, and we’re taking a look ahead by offering some our very own predictions, tips and where to find the best odds.

Roma vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Our Tip – Tammy Abraham to Score @ 13/8 on 888Sport

In the first ever final of the Europa Conference League, we have two of Europe’s historical heavyweights going head-to-head, which gives this competition prestige straight off the bat.

Roma and Feyenoord will lock horns in Tirana, Albania after a long campaign, in which both sides have prevailed against some tough opponents.

However, for our tip for the match, we are selecting a goalscorer and who else but Roma’s new fan-favourite Tammy Abraham. The 24-year-old recently became the highest scoring Englishman in a Serie A season, surpassing some huge names in the process.

With 27 goals in all competitions including an impressive nine so far in this competition, we are predicting him to get on the scoreboard in the final.

Europa Conference League Final Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 Draw @ 11/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Both of these sides have had disappointing domestic campaigns – Feyenoord finished in third place in the Eredivisie, 12 points behind winners Ajax.

Meanwhile, the Romans could only achieve a sixth-placed finish, 23 points behind winners AC Milan. However, Mourinho will be aiming for his fifth European success on Wednesday evening.

As evident with Eintracht Frankfurt last week, domestic form means little in Europe, and given the European form these two have displayed so far this season, we are predicting a tight, cagey fixture.

Europa Conference League Final Odds