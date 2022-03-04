Roma vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Roma will host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in a Serie A clash on Saturday, and here is how you can follow the match LIVE online.
Roma vs Atalanta preview
Roma were on a four game winless run across all competitions when they entered Sunday’s clash at Spezia in the Serie A. However, they managed to pick up full points from the away encounter to boost their hopes for European qualification.
Both sides failed to break the deadlock at the Alberto Picco in normal time and the match looked to be heading for a draw. But a penalty was awarded deep in stoppage time and Tammy Abraham managed to find the back of the net to register a memorable victory for La Lupa.
Roma are currently sitting sixth in the Serie A table, having 44 points from 27 matches so far.
Meanwhile, Atalanta will come into Saturday’s clash on the back of a 4-0 victory over Sampdoria at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. La Dea crushed their opponents in the home encounter, with Teun Koopmeiners scoring a brace while Mario Pasalic and Aleksei Miranchuk also earning their names on the scoresheet.
Roma vs Atalanta team news
Roma team news
Jose Mourinho don’t have a lot of injury woes at the moment and an almost fully fit squad is available for him. Sergio Oliveira has taken part in full training after recovering from his injury and we could see him on the bench in Saturday’s clash.
Leonardo Spinazzola will be the only player missing for Roma due to injury.
We can expect Tammy Abraham, who has scored 12 league goals so far, to lead the line with Nicolo Zaniolo who was featured off the bench in their previous 1-0 victory over Spezia.
Roma predicted line-up
Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Cristante, Veretout, Vina; Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Abraham
Atalanta team news
Berat Djimsiti and Merih Demiral return to the squad after serving suspensions last week. However, skipper Rafael Toloi will be missing the upcoming Serie A clash through suspension.
Meanwhile, Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic will remain sidelined this weekend as both players are currently recovering from injuries.
Teun Koopmeiners, who earned a brace in their emphatic victory over Sampdoria in their previous league match, will likely continue in a number 10 role on Saturday.
Atalanta predicted lineup
Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Koopmeiners; Boga
