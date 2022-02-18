Countries
Roma v Verona prediction: Italian Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Roma desperate for a good result as they take on plucky Hellas Verona on Saturday night. 

Match Info: Date: 19th February 2022

Kickoff: 17:00 PM BST, Stadio Olimpico

Roma v Verona Prediction

After being held to two successive draws and then getting dumped out of the Coppa Italia, Jose Mourinho is under a lot of pressure to deliver. They were held to a goalless draw by Genoa who are fighting for their very survival and they were then beaten 2-0 by Inter in the Coppa Italia. In their previous outing, the Giallorossi escape with a 2-2 draw.

Hellas registered a 4-0 win over Udinese in their most recent league outing. They head into this game high on confidence and would be looking to shake things up at the capital.

We predict a hard-fought win for the home sides who have issues they need to address.

Roma v Verona Prediction: Roma 1-0 Verona @ 10/11 with Boyle Sports.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Roma v Verona Betting Tips

Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.

Roma v Verona Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/10.

Roma v Verona Betting Odds

Match Winner

Roma @  10/11 with Livescore Bet

Draw @ 13/5 with Livescore Bet

Verona @ 14/5 with Livescore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/10

Under 2.5 @ 11/10

Roma v Verona Free Bet

