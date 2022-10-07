Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022: Santa Anita Runners, Picks & Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Santa Anita this Saturday, sees a field of seven runners heading to post for the $300,000 Grade 1 contest, with Fluffy Socks, Going To Vegas and Family Way all vying for the favorites berth in the betting.



Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the turf over 1m 2f, the Grade One Rodeo Drive Stakes is staged at Santa Anita racecourse for fillies and mares and for 3+ year-olds.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Santa Anita, Turf (Race 5, 3:06pm)

💰 Purse: $300,000

Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022, Santa Anita (Oct 8)



Saturday’s Santa Anita card sees the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – as the main events.

The winner of the Rodeo Drive Stakes will get a pass into the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland on Nov 5.

The Coolmore Turf Mile is another huge contest this weekend at Keeneland, with a tasty $1 purse and a place for the winner in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, while the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic is the main draw at Aqueduct.

A 4 Year-Old Has Won 6 Of The Last 7 Rodeo Drive Stakes

The Grade One Rodeo Drive Stakes is open to fillies and mares aged 3+, but it’s the 4 year-olds that have dominated the event in recent times – winning 6 of the last 7 renewals.

In fact, you have to go back to 2010 to find the last 3 year-old Rodeo Drive winner (Hibaayeb) and since 1998 on two winners of the Santa Anita race have been aged 3.

In contrast, it’s been the 4 year-olds that have dominated since 2015, with 6 of the last 7 runnings going to this age group – including the last four renewals.

At the other end of the age scale, we’ve only seen three Rodeo Drive Stakes winners aged 5 or older since 2009, while since 1990 the race has produced just two winners aged 6+ – Megahertz (2005) and Emollient (2014).

This year’s Rodeo Drive Stakes 4 year-olds are Queen Ofthe Temple, Fluffy Socks, Scarabea and Bellamore.

Rodeo Drive 1-2-3 Betting Picks and Tips

FLUFFY SOCKS @ 2/1 with BetOnline gets the call to give the Chad C Brown yard their first success in this Grade 1. This 4 year-old ticks the age stat that seen the last four winners aged 4, plus has a solid draw in 2.

She been in consistent form this term, despite not winning, having been placed in the top 4 in all her six races. Last time out we saw her run a close second in the Ballston Spa Stakes here (watch below) – beaten only 1/2 a length that day, but the way Fluffy Socks ran on up the straight suggests this step in trip will be just what the doctor ordered.

Of the rest, two other consistent runners in Family Way and Scarabea can do best of the rest. Family Way @ 5/2 with BetOnline will have Mike Smith, who won this race in 2019 with Mirth, riding can certainly go close if repeating the G1 runs from earlier this season that saw her finish 3rd in the Beverly D Stakes at Churchill Downs on Aug 13 and 2nd in the New York Stakes at Belmont on June 10.

Scarabea @ 6/1 with BetOnline is another 4 year-old in the race so has that age stat on her side and should strip fitter for her last run when second at Del Mar as that run came off a 4 month break.

Rodeo Drive Stakes DRF Betting Preview For 2022 Race

Rodeo Drive Stakes 2022 Betting and Runners



See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Rodeo Drive Stakes on Saturday Oct 8, at Santa Anita.

Rodeo Drive Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker 1. QUEEN OFTHE TEMPLE 30/1 2. FLUFFY SOCKS 2/1 3. GOING TO VEGAS 5/2 4. SCARABEA 6/1 5. NEIGE BLANCHE 5/1 6. BELLAMORE 15/1 7. FAMILY MAN 5/2

All odds correct as of on Fri Oct 7 and subject to change

Rodeo Drive Stakes Recent Winners

2021: GOING TO VEGAS

2020: MUCHO UNUSUAL

2019: MIRTH

2018: VASILIKA

2017: AVENGE

2016: AVENGE

WATCH: Going To Vegas Winning The 2021 Rodeo Drive Stakes



