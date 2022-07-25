Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After an amazing 3M Open in which Tony Finau triumphed at TPC Twin Cities last week, attention turn to this week to the PGA Tour for the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Michigan.

This is the second tournament back in America after The Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our Rocket Mortgage Classic betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan.

Rocket Mortgage Preview

After a compelling 3M Open last week at TPC Twin Cities, this week is the turn of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Detroit Golf Club this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Rocket Mortgage Classic should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Detroit, Michigan.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as former world number one and PGA Championship winner, Jason Day, 2021 FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former US Open Champion, Gary Woodland, all feature this week at Detroit Golf Club, aiming to become the Rocket Mortgage Classic champion.

Last year, Cameron Davis triumphed at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing on a score of -25 after defeating J.T Poston in a play-off to claim his first win on the PGA Tour. If you think Davis has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, you can back him at an amazing price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Detroit Golf Club is a tidy piece of golf architecture. It was originally designed in the year 1899 by golf course architect, Donald Ross. It is a par 72 and is 7,370 yards in length. Detroit Golf Club has held the Rocket Mortgage Classic since 2019, meaning this is the fourth year in a row it has been held here.

Davis Thompson holds the course record, shooting a -9 63 back in 2021. The tournament record is held by the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, Nate Lashley, who won the tournament on a score of -25. An aggregate of 263 shots over the 72 holes.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Michigan golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Tips

Rocket Mortgage Classic Tip 1: Max Homa to win @ 25/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club is Max Homa.

Max Homa has already won us a huge amount of money this year, when he won the Wells Fargo Championship back in May at a huge price of 40/1.

Homa has won four times on the PGA Tour from 2019 to now, and has proved to everyone that he is one of the best players in the world. Now ranked inside the Top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings, Homa has it all.

After winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May, the 31-year-old has had a few stellar showings. The American finished 13th at the PGA Championship, as well as claiming a Top 5 finish at the Memorial Tournament last month.

Homa has shown he can play links golf as well as the usual parkland courses, finishing in 16th place at the Scottish Open. Homa did finish with a poor Sunday round, but prior to that was well in contention going into the final day.

When Homa brings his best form, he almost always finishes inside the Top 10. This week, at a golf course that should suit his game, Homa will be quietly confident that he can pick up his fifth win on the PGA Tour and his second this year.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 25/1 with Bet UK.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Tip 2: Garrick Higgo to win and each-way @ 175/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week back on American soil, is South African golf star, Garrick Higgo.

Higgo is just 23-years-old and has the world of golf at his feet. The South African golfing star has all the tools required to go on and become a superstar golfer.

Higgo has already won once on the PGA Tour and three times on the European Tour. Three of these four wins came in 2021, where Higgo won a tournament in each of April, May and June.

When he is on form, Higgo has it all. The youngster is superb off the tee, as well as being a consistent iron player and a good putter.

Recently, Higgo hasn’t been quite at his best, but his fortunes are sure to turn in the not so distant future. He is far too good of a player for this to not happen.

Higgo did miss the cut last week at the 3M Open, but put on a decent showing at St Andrews the week before in The 150th Open Championship. Although he finished in 47th place, it was the final round 66 from Higgo that catches the eye. This -6 final round was one of the best in the field, which shows the South African is more than capable of shooting these low scores week in, week out.

Sure to be a huge star and a potential major champion in the not so distant future, but for now Higgo needs to find that consistency again that he showed in 2021. There is no reason why that good form shouldn’t begin this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 175/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Homa and Higgo are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Patrick Cantlay @ 11/1, Will Zalatoris @ 16/1, Davis Riley @ 40/1, Keegan Bradley @ 45/1 and Danny Willett @ 90/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

