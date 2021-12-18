Rizespor will meet Yeni Malatyaspor to play the Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Rizespor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Preview

Unfortunately, Rizespor has lost eight out of nine league games. However, they managed to win the match against Göztepe by a 3-1 scoreline. In this match, the winning team had 53% possession and six shots on target.

On the other hand, Yeni Malatyaspor suffered a defeat against Alanyaspor. However, they managed to get 43% possession and seven shots on target.

Last but not the least, both teams will be striving hard to win this Turkish Lig match this Sunday.

Rizespor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Team News

Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Akkan; Baiano, Gonul, Holmen, Sertel; Boldrin, Sabo, Djokovic, Umar; Boyd, Pohjanpalo

Yeni Malatyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ozbir; Ciftpinar, Wallace, Kaya; Eskihellac, Chouiar, Ndong, Aabid, Hafez; Tetteh, Buyuk

Rizespor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Rizespor vs Yeni Malatyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Rizespor: 19/20

Draw: 12/5

Yeni Malatyaspor: 14/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under: 5/6

Rizespor vs Yeni Malatyaspor Prediction

These two teams have met for the most Super Lig losses this season, and both will be mindful that another loss in the top division will push them farther behind. Rizespor, on the other hand, is in much better form. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the Rizespor will win the match.

Prediction: Rizespor to win at 19/20.

Bet on Rizespor to win at 19/20 with bet365.

