Rizespor will play the Turkish Super Lig match against Gaziantep on 26th December, Sunday.

Watch and bet on Rizespor vs Gaziantep at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 15:30, Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Rizespor vs Gaziantep Preview

Rizespor played the match against Sivasspor which ended with a 1-1 draw. In this match, Rizespor managed to register two corners in total and two shots on target.

Whereas Gaziantep got a 2-1 victory against Alanyaspor. The winning team got five shots on target and seven corners with Furkan Soyalp the main goal scorer of the match.

Last but not the least, Rizespor got the 5-4 victory against Gaziantep at Gaziantep Stadyumu.

Rizespor vs Gaziantep Team News

Rizespor will be without Alper Potuk, Fabrício Baiano, and Ronaldo Mendes. While Gaziantep will play without Hamza Mendyl, Torgeir Börven, Angelo Sagal, Recep Niyaz, and J. Nogueira Junior.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Cetin; Sertel, Topcu, Ay, Holmen; Djokovic, Pehlivan, Hummet; Umar, Pohjanpalo, Boldrin

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Guvenc; Pehlivan, Tosca, Caulker, Djilobodji, Kitsiou; Maxim, Erdogan, Soyalp; Demir, Brandao

Rizespor vs Gaziantep Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Rizespor vs Gaziantep from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Gaziantep: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Rizespor: 17/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/5

Under: 1/1

Rizespor vs Gaziantep Prediction

Gaziantep will be struggling hard to win this match in order to get all three points. After analyzing past performances, most football betting sites believe that Gaziantep will win the match.

Prediction: Gaziantep to win at 8/5.

Bet on Gaziantep to win at 8/5 with Bet365.

How to Watch Rizespor vs Gaziantep Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Rizespor vs Gaziantep live online.

Rizespor vs Gaziantep Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.