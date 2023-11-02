The River Tiber odds for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf are +300 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Friday’s final Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 1 horse race over one-mile at Santa Anita Park, California.

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets & Betting Offer



River Tiber Odds For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf 2023

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf betting odds for River Tiber sees the Aidan O’Brien-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Friday’s final Breeder’s Cup Day 1 race on the turf over one-mile.

River Tiber will be looking to give successful Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien his sixth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, with his most recent success last year with Victoria Road. O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore have won this race five times in the past – more than anyone else.

The two-year-old colt, who won impressively at Royal Ascot in June in the Coventry Stakes (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Juvenile Turf betting.

River Tiber will be hoping to give jockey Ryan Moore a sixth Breeders’ Cup Juvenile success. The eye-catching colt is the joint favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the final race on Friday, November 3 at Santa Anita Park on Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

River Tiber Breeders’ Cup Odds at +300 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

River Tiber @ +300

Unquestionable @ +300

Endlessly @ +700

Carson’s Run @ +750

My Boy Prince @ +1000

Agate Road @ +1000

Mountain Bear @ +1200

Can Group @ +1400

Stay Hot @ +2000

Grand Mo The First @ +2500

Tok Tok @ +2500

Fulmineo @ +2500

Air Recruit @ +3500

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf?



📅Time/Date: 4:40pm (Friday, Nov 3, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (one-mile)

💰 Purse: $1 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: River Tiber +325 | Unquestionable +300 | Endlessly +700 | Carson’s Run +750

WATCH: River Tiber Winning The Coventry Stakes At Royal Ascot

