Rio Ferdinand Champions League Final Predictions: Manchester United Legend Tips Real Madrid

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand Champions League Final Tips

Former Manchester United captain and England international Rio Ferdinand has given his predictions for this year’s Champions League final, and like most he is expecting is to be an incredibly close fixture.

While Liverpool are slightly favoured by the majority of bookmakers, Ferdinand admits he had a very difficult time calling the result given the individual brilliance of Real Madrid after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to Paris.

Speaking to UEFA, the BT Sport pundit and Champions League winning captain in 2008 said:

“I am going to go for Real Madrid to win; I’m going with my heart, with my head, everything. I think their name’s written on it; I bet against them every single knockout round previously and they have smashed me so I’m going to go with them this time.

“They’ve beaten Chelsea, who I said they’d lose to, they’ve beaten Paris Saint-Germain, who I said they’d lose to, and Man. City, who I said they’d lose to, so I’m going to go with Real Madrid.

“I think that Thibaut Courtois has to play well for Madrid to win this competition and I think that he’s going to be the difference between the two sides. He’ll keep Liverpool out and Real Madrid will score late on.”

