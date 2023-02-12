NFL

Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show Prop Bets

Joe Lyons
Check out the latest Rihanna Super Bowl half-time show prop bets with BetOnline ahead of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

Rihanna will make a highly anticipated return to the stage at Super Bowl LVII and BetOnline are offering odds on a range of different markets for the half-time show.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for football’s biggest prize at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

All odds are priced with BetOnline, our pick for the best Super Bowl betting site.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show Prop Bets

Total Songs Performed:

  • Under 9.5 songs @ -110
  • Over 9.5 songs @ -110

Hair Colour

  • Black/Brown @ -400
  • Red @ -300
  • Blonde @ -800
  • Pink @ -900
  • Purple @ -1000
  • Blue @ -1100

Anytime Guest Duet

  • Jay-Z @ -225
  • Calvin Harris @ -175
  • Drake @ -150
  • A$AP Rocky @ +200
  • DJ Khaled @ +200
  • Kendrick Lamar @ +250
  • Eminem @ +300
  • A$AP Rocky with a baby @ +350
  • Kanye West @ +400
  • T.I. @ +400
  • Kid Cudi @ +500
  • David Guetta @ +500
  • Paul McCartney @ +500
  • Pharrell Williams @ +650
  • SZA @ +800
  • Future @ +900
  • Chris Martin @ +1200
  • Ne-Yo @ +1200
  • Shakira @ +1200

First Song Performed

  • Don’t Stop The Music @ +150
  • Run This Town @ +300
  • Diamonds @ +600
  • This Is What You Came For @ +600
  • Bitch Better Have My Money @ +800
  • Umbrella @ +1000
  • Stay @ +1100
  • We Found Love @ +1100
  • Where Have You Been @ +1500
  • SOS @ +1500
  • Pon De Replay @ +1500
  • Shut Up And Drive @ +1500
  • What’s My Name @ +2000
  • Work @ +2000
  • Rude Boy @ +2000
  • S&M @ +2000
  • Only Girl (In The World) @ +2200
  • FourFiveSeconds @ +2500
  • Needed Me @ +2500
  • Love The Way You Lie @ +2800
  • Love On The Brain @ +3300
  • Take A Bow @ +3300
  • Who’s That Chick @ +3300

Last Song Performed

  • Umbrella @ +200
  • Run This Town @ +400
  • Don’t Stop The Music @ +600
  • We Found Love @ +700
  • SOS @ +1000
  • Diamonds @ +1000
  • Bitch Better Have My Money @ +1200
  • Disturbia @ +1200
  • Stay @ +1500
  • Pon De Replay @ +1500
  • FourFiveSeconds @ +1500
  • This Is What You Came For @ +1500
  • Shut Up And Drive @ +1500
  • Take A Bow @ +1500
  • What’s My Name @ +2000
  • Where Have You Been @ +2500
  • Love On The Brain @ +2500
  • Love The Way You Lie @ +3000
  • Rude [email protected] +3000
  • Who’s That Chick @ +3000
  • Only Girl (In The World) @ +3000
  • S&M @ +3300
  • Needed Me @ +3300

