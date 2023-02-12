Check out the latest Rihanna Super Bowl half-time show prop bets with BetOnline ahead of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

Rihanna will make a highly anticipated return to the stage at Super Bowl LVII and BetOnline are offering odds on a range of different markets for the half-time show.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for football’s biggest prize at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

All odds are priced with BetOnline, our pick for the best Super Bowl betting site.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show Prop Bets

Total Songs Performed:

Under 9.5 songs @ -110

Over 9.5 songs @ -110

Hair Colour

Black/Brown @ -400

Red @ -300

Blonde @ -800

Pink @ -900

Purple @ -1000

Blue @ -1100

Anytime Guest Duet

Jay-Z @ -225

Calvin Harris @ -175

Drake @ -150

A$AP Rocky @ +200

DJ Khaled @ +200

Kendrick Lamar @ +250

Eminem @ +300

A$AP Rocky with a baby @ +350

Kanye West @ +400

T.I. @ +400

Kid Cudi @ +500

David Guetta @ +500

Paul McCartney @ +500

Pharrell Williams @ +650

SZA @ +800

Future @ +900

Chris Martin @ +1200

Ne-Yo @ +1200

Shakira @ +1200

First Song Performed

Don’t Stop The Music @ +150

Run This Town @ +300

Diamonds @ +600

This Is What You Came For @ +600

Bitch Better Have My Money @ +800

Umbrella @ +1000

Stay @ +1100

We Found Love @ +1100

Where Have You Been @ +1500

SOS @ +1500

Pon De Replay @ +1500

Shut Up And Drive @ +1500

What’s My Name @ +2000

Work @ +2000

Rude Boy @ +2000

S&M @ +2000

Only Girl (In The World) @ +2200

FourFiveSeconds @ +2500

Needed Me @ +2500

Love The Way You Lie @ +2800

Love On The Brain @ +3300

Take A Bow @ +3300

Who’s That Chick @ +3300

Last Song Performed

Umbrella @ +200

Run This Town @ +400

Don’t Stop The Music @ +600

We Found Love @ +700

SOS @ +1000

Diamonds @ +1000

Bitch Better Have My Money @ +1200

Disturbia @ +1200

Stay @ +1500

Pon De Replay @ +1500

FourFiveSeconds @ +1500

This Is What You Came For @ +1500

Shut Up And Drive @ +1500

Take A Bow @ +1500

What’s My Name @ +2000

Where Have You Been @ +2500

Love On The Brain @ +2500

Love The Way You Lie @ +3000

Rude [email protected] +3000

Who’s That Chick @ +3000

Only Girl (In The World) @ +3000

S&M @ +3300

Needed Me @ +3300

