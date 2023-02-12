Check out the latest Rihanna Super Bowl half-time show prop bets with BetOnline ahead of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight.
Rihanna will make a highly anticipated return to the stage at Super Bowl LVII and BetOnline are offering odds on a range of different markets for the half-time show.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for football’s biggest prize at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show Prop Bets
Total Songs Performed:
- Under 9.5 songs @ -110
- Over 9.5 songs @ -110
Hair Colour
- Black/Brown @ -400
- Red @ -300
- Blonde @ -800
- Pink @ -900
- Purple @ -1000
- Blue @ -1100
Anytime Guest Duet
- Jay-Z @ -225
- Calvin Harris @ -175
- Drake @ -150
- A$AP Rocky @ +200
- DJ Khaled @ +200
- Kendrick Lamar @ +250
- Eminem @ +300
- A$AP Rocky with a baby @ +350
- Kanye West @ +400
- T.I. @ +400
- Kid Cudi @ +500
- David Guetta @ +500
- Paul McCartney @ +500
- Pharrell Williams @ +650
- SZA @ +800
- Future @ +900
- Chris Martin @ +1200
- Ne-Yo @ +1200
- Shakira @ +1200
First Song Performed
- Don’t Stop The Music @ +150
- Run This Town @ +300
- Diamonds @ +600
- This Is What You Came For @ +600
- Bitch Better Have My Money @ +800
- Umbrella @ +1000
- Stay @ +1100
- We Found Love @ +1100
- Where Have You Been @ +1500
- SOS @ +1500
- Pon De Replay @ +1500
- Shut Up And Drive @ +1500
- What’s My Name @ +2000
- Work @ +2000
- Rude Boy @ +2000
- S&M @ +2000
- Only Girl (In The World) @ +2200
- FourFiveSeconds @ +2500
- Needed Me @ +2500
- Love The Way You Lie @ +2800
- Love On The Brain @ +3300
- Take A Bow @ +3300
- Who’s That Chick @ +3300
Last Song Performed
- Umbrella @ +200
- Run This Town @ +400
- Don’t Stop The Music @ +600
- We Found Love @ +700
- SOS @ +1000
- Diamonds @ +1000
- Bitch Better Have My Money @ +1200
- Disturbia @ +1200
- Stay @ +1500
- Pon De Replay @ +1500
- FourFiveSeconds @ +1500
- This Is What You Came For @ +1500
- Shut Up And Drive @ +1500
- Take A Bow @ +1500
- What’s My Name @ +2000
- Where Have You Been @ +2500
- Love On The Brain @ +2500
- Love The Way You Lie @ +3000
- Rude [email protected] +3000
- Who’s That Chick @ +3000
- Only Girl (In The World) @ +3000
- S&M @ +3300
- Needed Me @ +3300