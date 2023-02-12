Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show First Song Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is fast approaching and along with the Eagles vs the Chiefs game this Sunday, Rhianna will perform in the half time show and we have picked out the best prop bets for the Super Bowl entertainment.

BetOnline are offering odds on Rhianna’s first song at the Super Bowl half-time show this year and so you can wager on your favorite song or find value in a tune with higher odds.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show First Song Odds

Don’t Stop The Music @ +150

Run This Town @ +300

Diamonds @ +600

This Is What You Came For @ +600

Bitch Better Have My Money @ +800

Umbrella @ +1000

Stay @ +1100

We Found Love @ +1100

Where Have You Been @ +1500

SOS @ +1500

Pon De Replay @ +1500

Shut Up And Drive @ +1500

What’s My Name @ +2000

Work @ +2000

Rude Boy @ +2000

S&M @ +2000

Only Girl (In The World) @ +2200

FourFiveSeconds @ +2500

Needed Me @ +2500

Love The Way You Lie @ +2800

Love On The Brain @ +3300

Take A Bow @ +3300

Who’s That Chick @ +3300

