Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show First Song Prop Bets

Olly Taliku
2 min read
Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show
Rihanna Super Bowl Half Time Show

The Super Bowl is fast approaching and along with the Eagles vs the Chiefs game this Sunday, Rhianna will perform in the half time show and we have picked out the best prop bets for the Super Bowl entertainment.

BetOnline are offering odds on Rhianna’s first song at the Super Bowl half-time show this year and so you can wager on your favorite song or find value in a tune with higher odds.

Rihanna Super Bowl Half-Time Show First Song Odds

  • Don’t Stop The Music @ +150
  • Run This Town @ +300
  • Diamonds @ +600
  • This Is What You Came For @ +600
  • Bitch Better Have My Money @ +800
  • Umbrella @ +1000
  • Stay @ +1100
  • We Found Love @ +1100
  • Where Have You Been @ +1500
  • SOS @ +1500
  • Pon De Replay @ +1500
  • Shut Up And Drive @ +1500
  • What’s My Name @ +2000
  • Work @ +2000
  • Rude Boy @ +2000
  • S&M @ +2000
  • Only Girl (In The World) @ +2200
  • FourFiveSeconds @ +2500
  • Needed Me @ +2500
  • Love The Way You Lie @ +2800
  • Love On The Brain @ +3300
  • Take A Bow @ +3300
  • Who’s That Chick @ +3300

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

At BetOnline, new users can sign up for an account and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant.

Once logged into your sportsbook account, you can place a wager on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Key Reasons to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

