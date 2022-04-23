Countries
Ricky Hatton Fury vs Whyte Prediction: The Hitman Backs The Gypsy King

Former Tyson Fury coach and friend, Ricky Hatton, gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The former welterweight and super-lightweight world champion is leaning towards Fury to get the job done tonight.

Having helped Fury in his comeback (see above photo) from obesity to becoming the best heavyweight on the planet once again, Ricky Hatton knows a thing or two about ‘The Gypsy King’. Hatton believes that the fight outcome is dependant on what Fury turns up and how sharp he is.

Ricky Hatton Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Ricky Hatton is one of them. Hatton helped Fury on the road to his comeback, and is planning a comeback of his own against Marco Antonio Barrera later this year.

Here is what Hatton had to say on how he thinks Fury vs Whyte will play out on Saturday night.

“We have to be honest and say Tyson is better in every department. He has the height and reach, the speed, the ability. Everything says that Tyson should win.

“But what concerns me is that Tyson in his last few fights, although it has been entertaining, has turned into a six foot 10 Rocky Marciano – he is having it out with everyone.

“Deontay has put him down and Dillian has the power to do the same. I think Tyson has to resort back to the old Tyson a little bit – let’s just break down Dillian, let’s not go to war or toe-to-toe from the opening bell.”

How will Fury win? Ricky Hatton predicts

Although Hatton is leaning towards ‘The Gypsy King’ to get his hand raised on Saturday night, he does think Whyte has a chance depending on Fury’s tactics.

As he touched on above, ‘The Hitman’ thinks that Fury will get the victory on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, but Whyte won’t be a pushover.

Hatton believes Fury at his best is too good for Whyte: “If he uses his height, reach and movement, and chooses his time when to box at a distance and make him miss, choose a time when to put it on Dillian, it will break him down in the early rounds and he may get a stoppage.

“If he goes like he did in the last fight against Wilder – where he just went to absolute war – then Dillian has a good chance of clocking him.

“It all depends on – no disrespect to Dillian – what Tyson does rather than what Dillian does.”

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens