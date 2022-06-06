Countries
richard riakporhe vs fabio turchi predictions betting tips and odds

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

Updated

22 mins ago

on

richard riakporhe

A cruiserweight world title eliminator goes down in London this weekend as Britain’s Richard Riakporhe takes on hard hitting Italian, Fabio Turchi. Both men will feel like a world title shot is just around the corner, but they must win on Saturday to realise this dream.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner and outcome in the Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr fight, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this is a tough fight to call. In Riakporhe you have an undefeated, hard hitting machine, who has some stellar names on his resume in just his relatively short professional boxing career. In Fabio Turchi, you have a man who was knocking every man put in front of him out prior to the Tommy McCarthy defeat, but a man who is looking to become the first ever Italian cruiserweight champion.

If you fancy a bet on this big cruiserweight world title eliminator, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi prediction

A world title eliminator between two men on the fringe of challenging for one of the four recognised world championship belts. So much to gain, yet so much to lose as Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Turchi throw down at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

The fight looks like it could be one that most definitely ends inside the scheduled distance. Riakporhe has 10 knockouts in his 14 professional fights, meanwhile Turchi boasts a 70% knockout ratio himself.

For us here at SportsLens, someone is getting knocked out in the fight. Whether that be the travelling Turchi getting on the wrong end of a Riakporhe onslaught, or whether Turchi comes over to Britain and completes and ‘Italian Job’ on Britain’s cruiserweight hopeful.

We think this fight is only going one way, a Riakporhe stoppage victory. The 32-year-old has operated at a far higher level than Turchi in terms of opponents, boasting wins over the likes of Sam Hyde, Tommy McCarthy, Chris Billam Smith, Jack Massey and Deion Jumah.

In comparison, Turchi’s only defeat came at the hands of Irishman McCarthy, who Riakporhe blized inside four rounds in their fight back in 2019.

Styles make fights and this could well turn out to be a banana skin for Riakporhe, but we can’t see Turchi causing him too many problems and can see a stoppage victory in favour of the Londoner.

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi prediction: Riakporhe to win by KO/TKO @ 4/5 with Bet UK

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi betting tips

As we have previously mentioned, we can’t see anything other than a knockout victory for Richard Riakporhe on Saturday night at Wembley Arena.

The Walworth man has knocked out some of the best cruiserweights in the country, as well as beating fringe world level opponents with relative ease. A win over Chris Billam Smith has aged like a fine wine, as he is the current Commonwealth and European champion at 200-pounds and is surely set to challenge for world honour next year.

Riakporhe should possess far too much power and strength for Turchi. Standing at 6″5, Riakporhe has a huge height and reach advantage over his Italian opponent, which will let him stay on the outside of Turchi’s punches, whilst still landing his own big shots.

Although we can’t see Riakporhe blowing Turchi away early, we can see him forcing the stoppage in the middle rounds of the contest. Turchi has never been stopped before, so will be a tough man who will want to g out on his shield, hence why we think this fight could go into the middle to late rounds.

Ultimately, Riakporhe is better than Turchi in every department and here at SportsLens we think he will systematically break the Italian former European champion down, bit by bit, before halting him between rounds 5-8 of their 12 round bout.

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi betting tip: Riakporhe to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-8 @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi best bet

Diving even deeper into out predictions and betting tips for the Riakporhe vs Turchi fight this weekend, we have made it very clear that we can see a Riakporhe knockout victory as the most likely outcome of this fight.

To go one further, we have mentioned how we think that knockout could come in the middle four rounds of the fight. Well, let us take that ever further four our best bet selection for the Riakporhe vs Turchi fight this Saturday night.

Here at SportsLens, we think Turchi may suffer a knockdown or two in the fight before the referee has to step in at some point and call the fight off. Perhaps those knockdowns could come early for Riakporhe, perhaps even in the opening few rounds, but we can see Turchi withstanding that early onslaught and making it into the second half of the fight.

As the fight wears on and as Turchi gets tired, constantly taking Riakporhe’s best shots all over his body, he will begin to crack. Riakporhe has that killer instinct that you need in boxing, and once he sniffs blood, he won’t let Turchi away with it.

We think the stoppage could come around the 7th or 8th round for the former British cruiserweight champion. Riakporhe has two stoppage victories against undefeated opponents late on, against Sam Hyde and Deion Jumah respectively, who both got stopped in the 8th round.

We think something similar could happen here to Fabio Turchi, which is why we have selected rounds 7-8 for Richard Riakporhe to knockout his Italian opponent before throwing his name in the mis for a world title shot before the end of the year.

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi best bet: Riakporhe to win by KO/TKO in rounds 7-8 @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Richard Riakporhe 1/6 BetUK logo
Fabio Turchi 4/1 BetUK logo
Draw 16/1 BetUK logo

When is Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi?

Date: Saturday, 11th June

Ring Walks expected: 10.30pm GMT, Wembley Arena, London, England, UK

Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able this world title eliminator from the cruiserweight division live on Sky Sports, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this Boxxer show in London on the Sky Go App.

Tale of the Tape

Richard Riakporhe record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 5th January 1990 (32-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 5″
  • Reach: 77″
  • Total Fights: 14
  • Record: 14-0 (10 KOs)

Fabio Turchi record and bio:

  • Nationality: Italian
  • Date of Birth: 24th July 1993 (28-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 2″
  • Reach: 70″
  • Total Fights: 21
  • Record: 20-1 (14 KOs)

