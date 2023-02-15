Rhianna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites

Shortly after the world found out about Rhianna’s second pregnancy at Super Bowl LVII, Clara and Lionel have both moved to joint favourites to be the name of the singers next child.

Rhianna officially took to Instagram earlier in the week to announce her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky and the markets are already out for the name of the superstar couple’s next baby.

Latest Odds on Rhianna’s baby name

Baby Name Odds Probability Clara 2/1 33.3% Lionel 2/1 33.3% Rakim 4/1 20% Monica 8/1 11.1% Ronald 8/1 11.1% Robyn 10/1 9.1% Drake 50/1 2% Kanye 100/1 1%

The current betting favourites for Rhianna’s baby name are Clara and Lionel. Although many may presume Lionel would be after the footballer, Rhianna’s parents names are actually Clara and Lionel so these selections would both mean the singer names her next child after one of his/her grandparents.

It wouldn’t be the first time Rhianna named something after her parents if her baby was to be named Lionel or Clara, as the superstar named her non-profit organisation after them back in 2012.

Interesting outsiders

There are some very interesting outsiders on the list, with many of Rhianna’s friends and music counterparts on the list including both Kanye West and Drake who have odds of 100/1 and 50/1 respectively.

Although he is an outsider at 100/1, Rhianna is clearly a huge fan of Kanye who she endorsed at the Super Bowl half time song by playing their song ‘All of the lights’ and being styled in the same way Kanye was at his Donda listening party last year.

We all know that the Super Bowl Performance by Rihanna was her endorsement for Kanye West and giving support to Kanye West in everything he is going through. I hope Kanye is doing well thanks Rihanna pic.twitter.com/WVUl7Ywsjk — Superman (@Mosimanekago) February 13, 2023

