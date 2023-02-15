Site News

Rhianna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna Super Bowl

Shortly after the world found out about Rhianna’s second pregnancy at Super Bowl LVII, Clara and Lionel have both moved to joint favourites to be the name of the singers next child.

Rhianna officially took to Instagram earlier in the week to announce her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky and the markets are already out for the name of the superstar couple’s next baby.

Latest Odds on Rhianna’s baby name

Baby Name Odds Probability
Clara 2/1 33.3%
Lionel 2/1 33.3%
Rakim 4/1 20%
Monica 8/1 11.1%
Ronald 8/1 11.1%
Robyn 10/1 9.1%
Drake 50/1 2%
Kanye 100/1 1%

The current betting favourites for Rhianna’s baby name are Clara and Lionel. Although many may presume Lionel would be after the footballer, Rhianna’s parents names are actually Clara and Lionel so these selections would both mean the singer names her next child after one of his/her grandparents.

It wouldn’t be the first time Rhianna named something after her parents if her baby was to be named Lionel or Clara, as the superstar named her non-profit organisation after them back in 2012.

Interesting outsiders

There are some very interesting outsiders on the list, with many of Rhianna’s friends and music counterparts on the list including both Kanye West and Drake who have odds of 100/1 and 50/1 respectively.

Although he is an outsider at 100/1, Rhianna is clearly a huge fan of Kanye who she endorsed at the Super Bowl half time song by playing their song ‘All of the lights’ and being styled in the same way Kanye was at his Donda listening party last year.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News

LATEST Rhianna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  12min
Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h

Ryan Reynolds has turned his attention closer to home for his next sporting venture, with the Canadian actor reportedly beginning the process to purchase NHL outfit Ottawa Senators. Reynolds is…

128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023

More people tuned in to Rihanna’s return to the stage during the Super Bowl half-time show than the game itself according to data from FOX Sports. After a five-year hiatus,…

Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
curry
Site News
Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2023 2 1
Site News
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Alabama | AL Sports Betting
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Site News
Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | WI Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
Arrow to top