Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Republic of Ireland welcome Ukraine to Dublin for the second of their 2022-23 Nations League fixtures, and below you will find some fantastic odds as well as some of own tips and predictions.

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Our Tip – Ukraine to Win @ 9/4 on 888Sport

Republic of Ireland welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium in the hope of rectifying their disappointing 1-0 away defeat to lowly Armenia in their opening fixture.

Ukraine meanwhile will have been deflated after failing to find a way back into the game in their World Cup play-off with Wales, meaning their wait for an appearance on football’s biggest stage will extend to 20 years at least.

However, the Blues and Yellows made their presence felt despite losing, and remain an incredibly talented outfit with more than enough quality to find a way past Ireland on Wednesday evening.

With three games left to play in what has been a packed schedule for some of the Ukrainian players, their young squad, in which eight of the outfield players have four caps or less, may be rotated heavily after the crushing defeat to Wales. Despite this, we are predicting a win for the away side here.

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Prediction

Our Prediction – 2-0 Ukraine @ 13/1 on 888Sport

Ireland looked anything but threatening in their opening defeat to Armenia – their lack of a top attacking wingers was telling, with Wigan’s talented danger man Will Keane left somewhat isolated.

Ukraine will be gutted they couldn’t secure World Cup status for the end of the year, but we are expecting them to bounce back with a comfortable 2-0 win here. They possess quality all over the park and bundles of energy which should test an ageing Irish defence.

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine Odds