Report: Super Bowl 2026 To Be Played In Santa Clara, California

The San Francisco 49ers built Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in hopes that it be a Super Bowl destination for years to come. They got their wish quickly, as they were awarded the big game in 2016, less than two years after the building opened.

They’ll get their second opportunity exactly 10 years later. According to a report by Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL will announce that the 2026 Super Bowl will be played at Levi’s Stadium.

News: NFL owners are expected to award the 2026 Super Bowl to @LevisStadium at next week’s meeting. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) May 18, 2023

The league meetings won’t take place until next week, which is when the decision will become official. But all signs point to Santa Clara being the choice, giving the West Coast two Super Bowls in the next three seasons. Next season’s big game will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, with the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans sandwiched in between.

In fact, you could probably include the previous two Super Bowls that have been played on the list. The last two cities to host the big game were Glendale, Arizona and Los Angeles, California.

Levi’s Stadium has been a go-to venue for big sporting events since its opening in 2014. It was the site of the 2019 College Football National Championship Game, as well as WrestleMania and an outdoor NHL hockey game.

NFL owners are expected to award the 2026 Super Bowl to @LevisStadium, per @BenFischerSBJ pic.twitter.com/9vG8RgF7ws — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 18, 2023

But one of the main attractions for the stadium aside from football is the other football. There have been more than a handful of international contests, both men’s and women’s, that have been played inside Levi’s. One massive event on the horizon is the 2026 World Cup, in which Santa Clara/The Bay Area will be one of the host cities.

There have also been some massive concerts that have happened inside the venue. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, U2, and The Rolling Stones have all done shows there, with the biggest crowd draw being north of 150,000 for a two-day Greatful Dead event.

The last Super Bowl that was played at Levi’s Stadium was a game between Payton Manning and the Denver Broncos and Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos would up winning by a score of 24-10.

