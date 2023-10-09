UFC

Renato Moicano Favored At 7/4 To Take On Bobby Green In Exclusive Next Opponent Odds

Cai Parry
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bobby Green Next Opponent
Bobby Green Next Opponent

In our latest exclusive Bobby Green next opponent odds, Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano has been priced as the favorite to take on the 37-year-old in the octagon next, priced at 7/4.

  • SportsLens reveal the latest exclusive Bobby Green next opponent odds following his victory over Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80
  • Renato Moicano has called the 37-year-old out, and is the favorite in our exclusive market at 7/4
  • Ninth ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is the second favorite to take Green on next, priced at 2/1
  • Michael Chandler, who has been tipped to take on Conor McGregor, is rated at 6/1 to become Green’s next opponent in the octagon

Bobby Green Next Opponent Odds

  • Renato Moicano @ 7/4
  • Dan Hooker @ 2/1
  • Michael Chandler @ 6/1
  • Mateusz Gamrot @ 8/1
  • Rafael Dos Anjos @ 12/1
  • Paddy Pimblett @ 14/1
  • Jared Gordon @ 16/1
  • Dustin Poirier @ 20/1
  • Justin Gaethje @ 33/1

Note: All information on this page is intended for entertainment purposes only.

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley, said: “Bobby Green’s underdog win over Grant Dawson has got plenty of people within the MMA community talking, and we at SportsLens can exclusively reveal the latest odds for the 37-year-old’s next opponent in the octagon.

“Green didn’t call anyone out after his win over the weekend, however he himself was called out by Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano, which sees Moicano rated as the favorite in our market – priced at 7/4 to be Green’s next opponent.

“The ninth ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is the second favorite in our exclusive odds, priced at 2/1. Eagle eyed fans spotted that Hooker had liked a tweet suggesting that a fight between him and Green makes sense, so a bout between the pair could seriously be on the cards.

“Michael Chandler, who is priced at 6/1, is rumoured to be taking on Conor McGregor later this year at UFC 296. Whether the fight goes ahead remains to be seen, but some reports have suggested that Green could serve as a back-up option for the fight just in case McGregor doesn’t make it.”

UFC Betting Guides You May Like

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
Cai Parry

Arrow to top