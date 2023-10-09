In our latest exclusive Bobby Green next opponent odds, Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano has been priced as the favorite to take on the 37-year-old in the octagon next, priced at 7/4.

Bobby Green Next Opponent Odds

Renato Moicano @ 7/4

Dan Hooker @ 2/1

Michael Chandler @ 6/1

Mateusz Gamrot @ 8/1

Rafael Dos Anjos @ 12/1

Paddy Pimblett @ 14/1

Jared Gordon @ 16/1

Dustin Poirier @ 20/1

Justin Gaethje @ 33/1

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley, said: “Bobby Green’s underdog win over Grant Dawson has got plenty of people within the MMA community talking, and we at SportsLens can exclusively reveal the latest odds for the 37-year-old’s next opponent in the octagon.

“Green didn’t call anyone out after his win over the weekend, however he himself was called out by Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano, which sees Moicano rated as the favorite in our market – priced at 7/4 to be Green’s next opponent.

“The ninth ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is the second favorite in our exclusive odds, priced at 2/1. Eagle eyed fans spotted that Hooker had liked a tweet suggesting that a fight between him and Green makes sense, so a bout between the pair could seriously be on the cards.

“Michael Chandler, who is priced at 6/1, is rumoured to be taking on Conor McGregor later this year at UFC 296. Whether the fight goes ahead remains to be seen, but some reports have suggested that Green could serve as a back-up option for the fight just in case McGregor doesn’t make it.”

