With Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney going down for the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title on Saturday night, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing odds ahead of this compelling 140-pound contest.

Who Is Favourite To Win The Prograis vs Haney Fight?

US boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is on the line for Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney. The fight goes down at a sold-out Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Saturday, December 9 and is not to be missed.

Devin Haney of course has the chance to become a two-weight world champion if he is to win the fight. However, the reigning champion Regis Prograis will have other ideas, expecting a knockout victory in his favor come fight night.

Check out the chart below for the best Prograis vs Haney odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

Regis Prograis to Win: +300

Regis Prograis to Win by KO/TKO: +500

Regis Prograis to Win by Decision: +850

Devin Haney to Win: -400

Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +700

Devin Haney to Win by Decision: -200

Draw: +1600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds

As you can see with the prices above, Devin Haney is the outright betting favourite to become a two-division world champion on Saturday night in his bout with the reigning 140-pound king, Regis Prograis.

‘The Dream’ to win by decision is the most likely outcome (-200), with ‘Rougarou’ winning the fight via knockout (+500) seen as the next most likely outcome. Price-setters feel that there is more of a chance that Haney wins by any means, than there is that Prograis wins at all.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 80% chance that Devin Haney reigns supreme and extends his record to 31-0 this weekend, becoming a two-weight world champion in the process.

There is a 25% implied probability chance that Regis Prograis upsets the apple cart and silences the Bournemouth crowd, judging by offshore sportsbooks odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the bookies wrong and defied their odds. A draw is priced at odds of +1600 for the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney bout.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that ‘The Dream’ is on paper a relatively heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the undefeated fighter just to win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to win via KO/TKO or on points presents better value for bettors.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title

WBC World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)

DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK) 🏟 Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400