UFC

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds: ‘The Dream’ Is The -400 Betting Favourite To Defeat ‘Rougarou’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Devin Haney Boxing - Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds
Devin Haney Boxing - Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds

With Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney going down for the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title on Saturday night, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing odds ahead of this compelling 140-pound contest.

Who Is Favourite To Win The Prograis vs Haney Fight?

US boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title is on the line for Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney. The fight goes down at a sold-out Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Saturday, December 9 and is not to be missed.

Devin Haney of course has the chance to become a two-weight world champion if he is to win the fight. However, the reigning champion Regis Prograis will have other ideas, expecting a knockout victory in his favor come fight night.

12 rounds of action in the super-lightweight division as Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney takes centre stage in San Francisco, California. There are various different betting markets for boxing fans to bet on prior to Saturday night. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive site and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the bout.

Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets. Already claimed the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Prograis vs Haney odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

  • Regis Prograis to Win: +300
  • Regis Prograis to Win by KO/TKO: +500
  • Regis Prograis to Win by Decision: +850
  • Devin Haney to Win: -400
  • Devin Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +700
  • Devin Haney to Win by Decision: -200
  • Draw: +1600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds

As you can see with the prices above, Devin Haney is the outright betting favourite to become a two-division world champion on Saturday night in his bout with the reigning 140-pound king, Regis Prograis.

‘The Dream’ to win by decision is the most likely outcome (-200), with ‘Rougarou’ winning the fight via knockout (+500) seen as the next most likely outcome. Price-setters feel that there is more of a chance that Haney wins by any means, than there is that Prograis wins at all.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 80% chance that Devin Haney reigns supreme and extends his record to 31-0 this weekend, becoming a two-weight world champion in the process.

There is a 25% implied probability chance that Regis Prograis upsets the apple cart and silences the Bournemouth crowd, judging by offshore sportsbooks odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the bookies wrong and defied their odds. A draw is priced at odds of +1600 for the Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney bout.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that ‘The Dream’ is on paper a relatively heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the undefeated fighter just to win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to win via KO/TKO or on points presents better value for bettors.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney world title fight.

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
  • 📊 Records: Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KO’s) | Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBC World Super-Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV (US) | DAZN (UK)
  •  🏟  Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prograis +300 | Haney -400
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Devin Haney Boxing - Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds
UFC

LATEST Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds: ‘The Dream’ Is The -400 Betting Favourite To Defeat ‘Rougarou’

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 08 2023
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Colby Covington Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Chaos’ Fortune Estimated At $4 Million
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023

Colby Covington is a American MMA superstar, who has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the past few years. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to…

Colby Covington UFC
UFC
What Is The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington UFC 296 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down in the main event at UFC 296 this weekend form the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated…

Bo NIckal - New UFC Fighters - (photo@: IMAGN)
UFC
Ones To Watch: 5 New UFC Fighters To Keep An Eye On With The Potential Of Becoming UFC Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023
Beneil Dariush UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Tickets: What Price Are Tickets For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Odds: Arman Tsarukyan Is The -275 Favorite To Defeat Beneil Dariush In Lightweight Contest
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
UFC
Where To Watch UFC Fight Night – How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live Stream
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 30 2023
Arrow to top