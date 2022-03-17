Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

The Europa League returns in midweek, with Red Star Belgrade and Rangers meeting at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Thursday.

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers preview

The Serbians have an uphill battle to recover from a three-goal lead after losing 3-0 in the reverse encounter last week.

The Belgrade-based club kept their hopes of winning the Serbian Superliga alive with a 2-1 victory over FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac on Monday. They’ve already won seven straight league games, and they haven’t lost since a 2-1 loss to FK Radnik Surdulica on October 27.

Rangers, meanwhile, secured their place in the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over Dundee FC. They’ve won their last four games, scoring eight goals while allowing none, and are still unbeaten since losing 3-0 to Celtic in February.

Rangers are on a six-game unbeaten run in the Europa League and will want to keep the momentum going in Thursday’s match.

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers team news

Red Star Belgrade team news

Veljko Nikolic, a midfielder for Belgrade, has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Red Star Belgrade predicted line-up

Borjan; Piccini, Erakovic, Dragovic, Rodic; Sanogo, Srnic; Katai, Kanga, Ivanic; Omoijuanfo

Rangers team news

Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all out with injuries, thus the Rangers are still without them.

Rangers predicted lineup

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey; Lundstram, Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Morelos, Kent

