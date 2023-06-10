The Red Route One Belmont Stakes odds @ 15/1 with the best US horse racing betting sites as the Gun Runner 3 year-old will be looking to give trainer Steven Asmussen his second Belmont Stakes win.



Red Route One Belmont Stakes Odds @ 15/1



The Steven Asmussen stable have sent out one Belmont Stakes winner in the past when Creator did the business for him in 2016.

He’ll be hoping for more success in Saturday’s race with RED ROUTE ONE, who we last saw running 4th in the Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico, plus won Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 22 earlier this season – coming with a storming late run to get up in the line. (watch both races below).

Prior to those runs this well-bred Gunner Runner colt was 6th in the Arkansas Derby and was also runner-up to Confidence Game in the Rebel Stakes in February.

With 10 career runs (2 wins) Red Route One is also one of the more experienced runners in the field, while after looking a bit one-paced in the Preakness last time out the longer trip (1m4f) of the Belmont Stakes is likely to suit.

His dam’s sire is also a certain Tapit, who has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes since 2013 – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality.

Jockey Joel Rosario rides and will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes win after taking the prize with Sir Winston in 2019 and Tonalist in 2014.

Red Route One Career Stats, Profile and Belmont Stakes Post Position



Post Position: 9

Age: 3

Runs: 10

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $732,525

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Last Race: 4th Preakness Stakes (G1), May, 20 2023 (Pimlico)

Belmont Stakes Odds: 15/1

Bet on Red Route One for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 15/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Red Route Running 4th In The Preakness Stakes



WATCH: Red Route One Winning The Bath House Row Stakes



